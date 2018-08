Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you watch only one yule log this holiday season (and why would you watch more than one yule log? It’s a burning piece of wood, for goodness’ sake), make it this one from Internet sensation and “perma-kitten” Lil Bub. And make sure to turn the volume up, so as to hear the Christmassy souds of a crackling fire mingled with Lil Bub’s adorable snorts.

