Lily Allen drops new video for ‘Air Balloon’ and new song off ‘Girls’ soundtrack

Lily Allen took a hiatus from music to raise a family, but now that she”s back, she”s celebrating her inner teenage girl. The English pop singer goes on a safari in the new video for “Air Balloon” and declares her love for a boyfriend on “L8 CMMR,” a previously unreleased song that appears on the latest “Girls” soundtrack. Watch and listen below.

While Allen aimed to shock with the video for her comeback single “ Hard Out Here ,” she”s far tamer in “Air Balloon.” Dressed in a bikini top and cut-offs, Allen frolics around an open field with wild animals and lazy hippies. “Air Balloon” is the second single off her forthcoming third album, which doesn”t yet have a release date or title.

For the HBO hit “Girls,” Allen offers an electro-pop, bubble-gum ode to falling in love. She told Rolling Stone that she was happy to give “L8 CMMR” to the show.

“I think the show is brilliant, so it was more or less a no brainer for me,” Allen said. “Greg Kurstin, who produced and co-wrote this track with me, played a few of the new tracks for a friend of his who works on the show. Apparently [music supervisor Manish Raval] loved the songs, and later came back to Greg asking if he could include one of the tracks in an episode.”

Allen joins Miguel , Beck, Jenny Lewis and more on “Girls Volume 2: All Adventurous Women Do,” which comes out Feb. 11.