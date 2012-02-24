Limp Bizkit signs with Lil Wayne’s Cash Money Records

Southern hip hop cornerstone Cash Money Records/Young Money Entertainment — home of Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj — has been signing up new artists left and right lately, and today they announced their newest, and perhaps most unexpected, acquisition: The recently reunited Limp Bizkit.

Frontman Fred Durst tweeted the exciting news saying, “The game is missing danger, electricity, and rock n roll!!!! Cash Money Limp Bizkit” and, later, the less decipherable “Rock shit doesn’t rock anymore! They say the whole game done went pop so I’m back in this ho!”

After a several year hiatus, Durst and co. regrouped in 2011 to release “Gold Cobra” on Interscope (their first album to feature the original lineup since 2000). It hit No. 16 on the Billboard 200, while topping the hard rock chart.

They join current Cash Money artists including Wayne, Minaj, Bow Wow and Cash Money co-founder Birdman. Recent additions include Busta Rhymes, Mystikal, producers Cool & Dre and former TLC singers Shyne and T-Boz.

“The Cash Money Records and YMCMB family continues to grow and work in various music genres as shown by the addition of Limp Bizkit. We have always admired how they have been able to blend rock and hip hop and will bring a unique sound to the label,” Bryan “Birdman” Williams said in a release.

“We are excited to see the work and collaborations that come from the entire Cash Money family with the addition of Limp Bizkit,” added label co-founder Slim Williams.

“As both an artist and someone who has signed artists, I can say without a doubt that Cash Money is at the top of their game,” Durst explained. “What attracted me to the label is not only their great taste and hustle, but their belief in their artists and the family atmosphere. Slim and Birdman allow their artists to be themselves and encourage creative output and continued development. I look forward to bringing my vision as a director as well as my voice to the label and to Limp Bizkit putting out some of our best music to date.”

Limp Bizkit had their heyday during the late nineties nu-metal craze, scoring such hits as “Nookie,” “Rollin'” ad “Break Stuff.” The group’s first three albums sold over 20 million copies in the U.S.

