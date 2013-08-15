Lindsay Lohan heading to ‘Eastbound and Down’

#Lindsay Lohan
08.15.13 5 years ago

The Lindsay Lohan comeback story begins now. 

The tabloid-plagued starlet has reportedly signed on to appear in the final season of the HBO comedy “Eastbound and Down,” opposite star Danny McBride.

The baseball comedy’s fourth and final season has already started shooting earlier this summer, so it’s unknown how many episodes will feature Lohan. The buzz is that she will play someone’s bride in a scene set in the show’s future, but nothing is confirmed. 

Rumors about her addition have been circulating for a few days now, but an unnamed HBO source has confirmed the information to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lohan can currently be seen in Paul Schrader’s low-budget neo-noir “The Canyons.”

“Eastbound and Down” returns to HBO September 29.

 

