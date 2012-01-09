Lindsay Lohan in talks to play Elizabeth Taylor in new biopic

Lindsay Lohan can’t seem to get arrested these days when it comes to big-screen projects (pun intended), a fact which has forced her into the less-than-ideal position of vying for roles in made-for-television movies, the first of which came in the form of the ABC Family original movie “Labor Pains” in 2009. Now it seems she’s eyeing another small-screen project, this time for the Lifetime Network, that would have her portraying iconic movie star Elizabeth Taylor.
“Elizabeth & Richard: A Love Story”, which was previously announced as part of the revamped network’s 2011-12 development slate, is a biopic that will focus on the late actress’ tumultuous romance with her frequent co-star Richard Burton, and according to Deadline Lohan is in talks to play Taylor, who passed away last March.
More known now for her frequent court appearances and tabloid-ready exploits than anything else, Lohan’s last credit was a minor role in director Robert Rodriguez’s 2010 action film “Machete”. Though she’s been attached to several projects since, including “Gotti: Three Generations” (in which she was previously rumored to be starring as mob wife Victoria Gotti) starring John Travolta and the biopic “Inferno: A Linda Lovelace Story” (in which she was replaced by Malin Akerman for insurance reasons), none have ended up materializing for her.
Perhaps this one will actually come to fruition? More to the point, does anyone even care at this point?
The worst casting ever. She looks nothing like Taylor and has nothing in common with her. Lohan is the type of actress we all wish would take a hike, but sadly we are eternally stuck with her.
She may be “eyeing” the role, but no one will hire her for it. This sounds like most of the wishful thinking circulated by her PR people [ie, her mom]. Lohan is uninsurable and yeah, they care about that stuff in TV, too.
