Lindsay Lohan not a big draw for Oprah Winfrey Network

About 892,000 viewers watched Lohan’s first post-rehab interview, which pales in comparison to Oprah’s other high-profile sit-downs.



Regis Philbin’s Fox Sports 1 show debuts to mediocre ratings

“Crowd Goes Wild” got a 0.1 rating, which is about 114,000 households.



Judd Nelson joins “Nikita”

The Brat Packer will play an undercover operative in the final season.

Viewers are fleeing AMC’s “Low Winter Sun”

The 2nd episode dropped from 2.5 million to 1.5 million. In the crucial 18-49 demo, viewership dropped by more than half.



Melanie Griffith headed to “Hawaii Five-0”

She’ll play Scott Caan’s mom.

Will.i.am couldn’t reach an “Idol” deal, so he’s returning to “The Voice” UK for a 3rd season

He’ll return as a coach alongside Tom Jones and possibly Kylie Minogue.

Rob Corddry will be back on “Community”

He’ll reprise his role in the season premiere as Jeff’s obnoxious friend from his law firm.

Ed Sheeran joins “The Voice”

He’ll mentor Christina Aguilera’s team.

Is “Game of Thrones” replacing King Joffrey’s little brother?

The role of Prince Tommen Baratheon is being recast, according to WinterisComing.net, to age up the character. HBO has yet to confirm any casting changes.

Avril Lavigne makes out with Winnie Cooper

Watch Lavigne’s new music video with “Wonder Years” star Danica McKellar.

“Outsourced” star Ben Rappaport lands on USA

He’ll star in the comedy pilot “Love Is Dead.”