Linkin Park and Maroon 5 duke it out for No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week

#Adele #ONE DIRECTION #Justin Bieber
06.30.12 6 years ago

Though it”s close, it looks like Linkin Park”s “Living Things” will beat Maroon 5″s “Overexposed” to debut at the Billboard 200 summit next week.

With a few days left until Sunday”s chart close, “Living Things” is on target to sell between 230,000 and 250,000, while “Overexposed” will sell up to 220,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

Two other newcomers are poised to bow in the Top 10: “MMG Presents Vol. 2,” the rap compilation from Maybach Music Group, at No. 4 with sales of around 90,000, and an ailing R. Kelly”s “Write Me Back” at No. 6, with sales of 68,000.

This week”s No. 1, Justin Bieber”s “Believe” drops by nearly two thirds in sales, but still surpasses the 100,000 mark, moving up to 140,000 copies for No. 3. Rounding out the top 5, Kenny Chesney”s “Welcome To the Fishbowl” should sell around 70,000.

In the bottom half of the Top 10, in addition to Kelly, Adele”s “21”  hangs out at No. 7  (this week marked her first time out of the Top 5 since the album came out 71 weeks ago). One Direction”s “Up All Night” will be at No. 8, Usher”s former No. 1, “Looking 4 Myself” at No. 9 and the “Rock of Ages” soundtrack at No. 10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele#ONE DIRECTION#Justin Bieber
TAGSadeleBillboard 200billboard 200 chart previewJustin BieberKENNY CHESNEYLINKIN PARKLiving Thingsmaroon 5Maybach Music Groupone directionOverexposedR. KellyROCK OF AGESUSHER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP