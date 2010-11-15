Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance set 2011 U.S. tour dates

#Florida
11.15.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

Linkin Park and My Chemical Romance will both be hitting the road in 2011 and both bands are offering incentives to fans who purchase tickets early.

Linkin Park, whose album, “A Thousand Suns” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year, will start its 2011 trek Jan. 20 at the Bank Atlantic Center in Sunrise, Fla. Also on the bill on various dates are The Prodigy,  Pendulum and Does It Offend You, Yeah.  Fans will be also be able to download a live recording of the show they attend by texting a code from their mobile phones that will change with every concert. For more information, go to www.linkinpark.com.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for MCR”s tour, which starts April 1 at Portland, Ore.”s Roseland Theater.  Registered fans on the band”s website who buy tickets via a presale will receive a free digital copy of the band”s new album, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” which streets on Nov. 22. More details are available at www.mychemicalromance.com/tour.

Dates for Linkin Park”s 2011 tour:

Jan 20 Sunrise, FL @ Bank Atlantic Center
Jan 22 Tampa, FL @ St Pete Times Forum
Jan 23 Atlanta, GA @ Phillips Arena
Jan 25 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena
Jan 26 Chicago, IL @ United Center
Jan 28 Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Jan 29 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Jan 31 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb 1 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Feb 4 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb 7 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Feb 8 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Feb 10 Washington DC @ Verizon Center
Feb 11 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
with The Prodigy:
Feb 15 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Feb 17 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb 19 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand – Garden Arena
Feb 20 San Diego @ Viejas Arena
Feb 23 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Feb 25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Energy Solutions Arena
Feb 26 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center


Dates for My Chemical Romance”s The World Contamination Tour:

APRIL
1st                                Portland, OR                        Roseland Theatre
2nd                               Vancouver, BC                     Center for Performing Arts
3rd                                Seattle, WA                                     Showbox Sodo
5th                                Edmonton, AB                     Edmonton Event Centre
6th                                Calgary, AB                           MacEwan Hall
8th                                Salt Lake City                    In the Venue
9th                                Denver, CO                           Fillmore
10th                             Des Moines, IA                  Val Air Ballroom
12th                             Minneapolis, MN                  First Avenue
13th                             Milwaukee, WI                       Eagles Ballroom
15th                             Chicago, IL                           Aragon  *
17th                             Cleveland, OH                      House Of Blues
20th                            Montreal, QC                         Metropolis
22nd                            New York, NY                     Terminal 5

MAY
5th                                Boston, MA                          House Of Blues
6th                               Philadelphia, PA                  Tower Theater  *
7th                                Sayreville, NJ                         Starland Ballroom
10th                             Washington, DC                   9:30 Club
11th                             Atlanta, GA                            The Tabernacle
17th                             West Palm Bch, FL                         Revolution
18th                            Orlando, FL                           House Of Blues
20th                             Houston, TX                                     House Of Blues **
21st                             Dallas, TX                               House Of Blues **
24th                            Phoenix, AZ                          Marquee

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSa thousand sunsDanger DaysFLORIDALINKIN PARKMY CHEMICAL ROMANCEOREGONPORTLANDroselandsunrise

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP