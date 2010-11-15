Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance set 2011 U.S. tour dates

Linkin Park and My Chemical Romance will both be hitting the road in 2011 and both bands are offering incentives to fans who purchase tickets early.

Linkin Park, whose album, “A Thousand Suns” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year, will start its 2011 trek Jan. 20 at the Bank Atlantic Center in Sunrise, Fla. Also on the bill on various dates are The Prodigy, Pendulum and Does It Offend You, Yeah. Fans will be also be able to download a live recording of the show they attend by texting a code from their mobile phones that will change with every concert. For more information, go to www.linkinpark.com.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for MCR”s tour, which starts April 1 at Portland, Ore.”s Roseland Theater. Registered fans on the band”s website who buy tickets via a presale will receive a free digital copy of the band”s new album, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” which streets on Nov. 22. More details are available at www.mychemicalromance.com/tour.



Dates for Linkin Park”s 2011 tour:

Jan 20 Sunrise, FL @ Bank Atlantic Center

Jan 22 Tampa, FL @ St Pete Times Forum

Jan 23 Atlanta, GA @ Phillips Arena

Jan 25 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

Jan 26 Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jan 28 Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Jan 29 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Jan 31 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb 1 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Feb 4 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb 7 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Feb 8 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Feb 10 Washington DC @ Verizon Center

Feb 11 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

with The Prodigy:

Feb 15 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb 17 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb 19 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand – Garden Arena

Feb 20 San Diego @ Viejas Arena

Feb 23 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Feb 25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Energy Solutions Arena

Feb 26 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center



Dates for My Chemical Romance”s The World Contamination Tour:



APRIL

1st Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

2nd Vancouver, BC Center for Performing Arts

3rd Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

5th Edmonton, AB Edmonton Event Centre

6th Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall

8th Salt Lake City In the Venue

9th Denver, CO Fillmore

10th Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom

12th Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

13th Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

15th Chicago, IL Aragon *

17th Cleveland, OH House Of Blues

20th Montreal, QC Metropolis

22nd New York, NY Terminal 5

MAY

5th Boston, MA House Of Blues

6th Philadelphia, PA Tower Theater *

7th Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

10th Washington, DC 9:30 Club

11th Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

17th West Palm Bch, FL Revolution

18th Orlando, FL House Of Blues

20th Houston, TX House Of Blues **

21st Dallas, TX House Of Blues **

24th Phoenix, AZ Marquee