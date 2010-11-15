Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance set 2011 U.S. tour dates

Linkin Park and My Chemical Romance will both be hitting the road in 2011 and both bands are offering incentives to fans who purchase tickets early.
Linkin Park, whose album, “A Thousand Suns” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year, will start its 2011 trek Jan. 20 at the Bank Atlantic Center in Sunrise, Fla. Also on the bill on various dates are The Prodigy, Pendulum and Does It Offend You, Yeah. Fans will be also be able to download a live recording of the show they attend by texting a code from their mobile phones that will change with every concert. For more information, go to www.linkinpark.com.
Fans will have to wait a little longer for MCR”s tour, which starts April 1 at Portland, Ore.”s Roseland Theater. Registered fans on the band”s website who buy tickets via a presale will receive a free digital copy of the band”s new album, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” which streets on Nov. 22. More details are available at www.mychemicalromance.com/tour.
Dates for Linkin Park”s 2011 tour:
Jan 20 Sunrise, FL @ Bank Atlantic Center
Jan 22 Tampa, FL @ St Pete Times Forum
Jan 23 Atlanta, GA @ Phillips Arena
Jan 25 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena
Jan 26 Chicago, IL @ United Center
Jan 28 Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Jan 29 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Jan 31 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb 1 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Feb 4 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb 7 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Feb 8 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Feb 10 Washington DC @ Verizon Center
Feb 11 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
with The Prodigy:
Feb 15 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Feb 17 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb 19 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand – Garden Arena
Feb 20 San Diego @ Viejas Arena
Feb 23 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Feb 25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Energy Solutions Arena
Feb 26 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Dates for My Chemical Romance”s The World Contamination Tour:
APRIL
1st Portland, OR Roseland Theatre
2nd Vancouver, BC Center for Performing Arts
3rd Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo
5th Edmonton, AB Edmonton Event Centre
6th Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall
8th Salt Lake City In the Venue
9th Denver, CO Fillmore
10th Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom
12th Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
13th Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
15th Chicago, IL Aragon *
17th Cleveland, OH House Of Blues
20th Montreal, QC Metropolis
22nd New York, NY Terminal 5
MAY
5th Boston, MA House Of Blues
6th Philadelphia, PA Tower Theater *
7th Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
10th Washington, DC 9:30 Club
11th Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle
17th West Palm Bch, FL Revolution
18th Orlando, FL House Of Blues
20th Houston, TX House Of Blues **
21st Dallas, TX House Of Blues **
24th Phoenix, AZ Marquee
