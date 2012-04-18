Lionel Richie bounces up to No. 1 on Billboard 200 as Gotye climbs

Lionel Richie earns his third No. 1 album as his newest “Tuskegee” climbs No. 4 to the summit of The Billboard 200 this week. The covers set sold 129,000 copies, a 35% sales bump with a little help from his appearance on CBS special “ACM Presents: Lionel Richie & Friends in Concert” last Friday.

Richie”s other chart-toppers were 1986″s “Dancing on the Ceiling” and 1983″s “Can”t Slow Down.”

Adele”s “21” stays at No. 2 with 92,000 (-40%) while Nicki Minaj falls from the penthouse to No. 3 (81,000, -68%).

Monica”s fresh album “New Life” bows at No. 4 with 69,000. Her last “Still Standing” made it to No. 2 in 2010.

One Direction”s “Up All Night” stays put at No. 5 with 66,000 (-28%).

Bonnie Raitt debuts at No. 6 with her new “Slipstream,” which becomes her highest chart position since 1994″s “Longing in Their Hearts” (which made it to No. 1). She moved 66,000 copies last week; her last studio album “Souls Alike” made it to No. 19 in 2005.

This week”s Hot 100 winner Gotye earns his best sales frame yet, as “Making Mirrors” ascends No. 15 to No. 7 (54,000, +111%). He appeared on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend and his hit “Somebody That I Used to Know” was covered on “Glee.”

Alabama Shakes” “Boys & Girls” ascends No. 16 to No. 8 (43,000, +72%) as it was released wide a week after an iTunes exclusive bow.

Rascal Flatts’ “Changed” falls No. 3 to No. 9 with (41,000, -68%).

Hoodie Allen”s debut EP “All American” enters the chart at No. 10 with 28,000. It arrives on the heels of the rapper”s popular single “You Are Not a Robot” and mixtape “Pep Rally.”

Sales for the week are down 12% compared to last week and down 11% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down less than 1% so far.