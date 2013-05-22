Lionsgate acquires Guillaume Canet’s ‘Blood Ties’ starring Clive Owen and Billy Crudup

Lionsgate has announced that they have acquired U.S. distribution rights to the film “Blood Ties.” Lionsgate’s sister company, Roadside Attractions, will be handling the release here in the States.

Premiering this year at Cannes, “Blood Ties” is a period piece taking place in 1974. The story revolves around two middle-aged brothers and their father. One brother, Chris, is newly released from prison while the other, Frank, is a police officer. Naturally, the two clash as Chris finds himself inexorably pulled towards his old life.

Directed by Guillaume Canet, the movie stars Clive Owen as Chris and Billy Crudup as Frank. Also appearing in the film are Marion Cotillard, Domenick Lombardozzi, Mila Kunis, Matthias Schoenaerts, Zoe Saldana, and James Caan. According to the press release, the deal for “Blood Ties” is the biggest movie sale to date this past week for films which premiered at Cannes in 2013.