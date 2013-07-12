Lionsgate issues official response to growing ‘Ender’s Game’ author controversy

Last night, a Twitter account called “Phoenix Movie Bears” asked me if I had an opinion about Orson Scott Card and his rabid anti-gay rhetoric. As a group of LBGT movie fans, it is an important question to them, and it looks like they asked the question of a large number of people. Some webmasters wrote back that they will be covering “Ender’s Game” because they are interested in it as a movie, and they seemed to accept that without argument. Personally, I have not spent a lot of time on the subject in print because I felt like the most effective way to deal with it was to simply go silent. At this point, publicity is publicity, and “good” or “bad” doesn’t really enter into the equation.
But today, Lionsgate sent out an official statement on what is obviously starting to become a problem for them, and it seems like this is as good a moment as any to weigh in. I’m only going to do this once, because I made the decision at the start of the year that I would not be reviewing “Ender’s Game” or covering it during production. That hasn’t changed. I love the book, and in fact just put it onto my oldest son’s Kindle as one of the many science-fiction novels he was given for his birthday. I hope he enjoys it.
When it comes to supporting Card today, though, I’m unable to see my way clear to ignore his nauseating homophobia. And while Lionsgate seems to believe his current attitudes have nothing to do with their film, I’d say that’s not true. The book may not reflect his views, but as the author, he’s going to benefit from the financial success and high profile of the movie. He is tied to “Ender’s Game” on a profound level, and I have a hard time seeing how anyone could claim otherwise.
Here’s the statement that Lionsgate sent over:
“As proud longtime supporters of the LGBT community, champions of films ranging from GODS AND MONSTERS to THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER and a Company that is proud to have recognized same-sex unions and domestic partnerships within its employee benefits policies for many years, we obviously do not agree with the personal views of Orson Scott Card and those of the National Organization for Marriage. However, they are completely irrelevant to a discussion of ENDER”S GAME. The simple fact is that neither the underlying book nor the film itself reflect these views in any way, shape or form. On the contrary, the film not only transports viewers to an entertaining and action-filled world, but it does so with positive and inspiring characters who ultimately deliver an ennobling and life-affirming message. Lionsgate will continue its longstanding commitment to the LGBT community by exploring new ways we can support LGBT causes and, as part of this ongoing process, will host a benefit premiere for ENDER”S GAME.”
Now here’s my take on things, including a recap just in case you haven’t been following the story. Orson Scott Card is one of the many Americans who are opposed to same-sex marriage, and that by itself is not a wildly controversial position. I think people who are still actively determined to bar same-sex couples from enjoying all the legal protections that come with marriage are on the wrong side of history, and it’s just a matter of time until it’s not an issue anymore. This country may have done plenty of things wrong over the years in terms of protecting the rights of people based on race or sexual preference or creed, but eventually, things change. We move towards progress, inevitably, and we’ve certainly made progress on this issue in the last few years.
What makes Card particularly loathsome is the way he has expanded on those views by connecting homosexuality to child molestation (a disgusting lie that is commonly used by people opposed to homosexuality) and, in particular, the way he’s talked about how he would support the violent destruction of the American government if they did offer same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual marriages. He’s also been an active member of the National Organization for Marriage, a deceptively named group that is more about denying the rights of others than anything else, and he has been a key financial player in that group.
It is because of his financial support of the group that I find myself unable to support “Ender’s Game,” because I have a hard time believing the film will not financially benefit Card in any way. If it’s a hit, he’ll sell more copies of his book, so even if they don’t cut him in on the profits from the film, he’ll still be looking at more money in his pocket, and he’ll spend that money in ways that disturb me. That is his right, but I don’t have to support him.
What really got me this past week was how he is now asking people to show him tolerance, as if he has been victimized. He’s acting like the battle over gay marriage is done and finished and it’s all fine with him now, but I don’t believe this new stance of his. He’s been too angry, too scathing about it in the past, and the comments he’s made are so uninformed that I find it hard to believe he’s written the books he’s written. He called gay rights a “collective delusion” at one point, and laughed at the idea that there’s any similarity between the battle for civil rights based on race and the same struggle for people defined by their sexuality. He considers LBGT people to be indulging in “deviant behavior.” He simply doesn’t believe that gay people should be protected under the law and has said so in quite stark terms. He genuinely believes that they harm society simply by existing, and that no homosexual is ever genuinely happy. He’s so off-base that it’s startling, and over the years, he’s dug in harder and harder on the subject.
I’m glad that Lionsgate is going to throw a special premiere to raise funds for a LBGT organization, and I think that’s certainly a strong gesture. But it is impossible to remove Card completely from the conversation. While i would never call for an overall boycott of the movie, I personally won’t be supporting it. I think that’s a personal choice, and my refusal to give Card any of my money is not about me being intolerant. It’s about me deciding that I don’t want to spend my money that way. It’s a very simple personal decision, and as we get closer to the film’s release on November 1st, someone else here at HitFix may very well choose to write about the film. That won’t bother me. I just personally can’t do it because I am so crushingly disappointed in this author whose work genuinely meant something to me at one point.
The film will have a major presence at Comic-Con next week, and there will be plenty of coverage coming from those events, so I’m curious how you guys feel about this.
“Ender’s Game” arrives in theaters November 1, 2013.
Lionsgate is making a statement because Orson Scott Card has been talking about his personal views against gay marriage on the internet, and naturally people are reacting to that. They want to separate their movie from his hateful rantings, which is the smartest move they could possibly make.
I don’t see how Drew giving his opinion on the subject is a “personal crusade”. Unless everything is a “personal crusade” to you.
Yet you still review movies involving Jeremy Irons, correct? He is anti-gay and gives money to various organizations that do the same thing as Card gives to.
You still going to report on and review movies from child molesters like Roman Polanski and Woody Allen?
I can’t stand Card, but if you and others are going to take this stance, I sure hope you will be giving others a fair shake by looking into their past as well. Need to make sure you research everyone from the Director down to the Key Grip and make sure they don’t support a bad cause, give money and profit from a film.
I hope you aren’t going to give Machete Kills any press either, because Mel Gibson is an anti-Semite racist who gives lots of money to bad causes.
You going to do all of this Drew?
Drew clearly did not tell you what to do during his article, he actually specifically said that he wasn’t against anyone who wished to see it, including other writers for HitFix. And even if he did think you shouldn’t watch it, he can’t MAKE you not watch it. I think it’s ridiculous to attack Drew about his beliefs on this movie when you’re basically saying the same thing, only about this article.
Drew is doing what he always does, say one thing and do another. He has a history of this sort of stuff where he says he is going to ignore and issue or be silent after one last comment about it, but then he goes and brings it up over and over again.
If he really thought Card was reprehensible enough to publicly abstain from covering or seeing Ender’s Game, then he wouldn’t turn around and pimp it out to his very own child.
This isn’t the only place he is talking about it either. He is pimping his “silence” all over the place like someone screaming “look at me!!” under the guise of asking or claiming to want no attention.
The book is different from the author. Pimping out Ender’s Game is not the same as pimping out Card. Letting his son read a book he already owns is different from not covering a movie that could financially benefit the author.
Mind you, I disagree with the boycott, but the book and Card aren’t the same thing.
What in the world are you talking about John? If anything, pimping out the book is even more disturbing given it is the direct source material written by Card.
At least with the movie there is somewhat of a separation with the screenplay, directors, etc….
Do you not think it is at least a bit hypocritical to be so vehemently against the production of this movie because of the likely profits and the causes they are likely to support, but at the same time support the author by purchasing the written work? Where do you think the profits from the book are going?
Just my personal opinion…
I don’t like knowing that the author of the book the movie is based on is a douche and a moron who publicly supports discriminating against people because of their sexuality. (For the record, I’m straight myself. But I don’t care who people fuck.)
On the other hand, the film itself is not anti-gay propaganda. I wouldn’t support it if it was. And I imagine that Card has already been paid for the rights to his book, right? That’s how it works. He’s not going to give the money back. So my 10 bucks isn’t going to make much difference either way. I might see it, I might not. It seems more oriented towards kids.
But here’s the thing: I see films made by artists who have made personal choices and have said and done things that I personally do not agree with. I separate the art from the artist. You probably can guess the directors I’m referring to. And I always say, “I don’t CARE what they do in their personal lives, I just want to see their movies. One has nothing to do with the other.” So as long as one thing isn’t related to the other… I can’t be a hypocrite and say, “well, I’m not seeing this movie based on this novel because the guy who wrote the novel is a douchebag.” If the film was about supporting those personal views, that would be a different story. But it’s not. I’m not going to skip Sin City 2 because Frank Miller is an asshole. Are you?
I do think it’s ridiculous and insane that Orson Scott Card thinks HE’S been victimized in some way. Obviously he hasn’t been. When someone has beaten him up and dragged him behind a car because he’s straight, let me know. Until then, fuck off, dude.
“He’s also been an active member of the National Organization for Marriage, a deceptively named group that is more about denying the rights of others than anything else, and he has been a key financial player in that group.”
*This* – I think – is the reason Drew won’t support the film. Not that he’s an asshole (and he’s so much more than that), but that he financially supports an organization who’s built on denying peoples rights.
Yes, it is certain that Card received money for the option of his book, but that money does not compare to the amount of money he could receive if people see the movie. And Card funds anti-gay organizations and is on the board of National Organization of Marriage whose main agenda is to ban gay marriage: [www.nationformarriage.org]. So your money will end up in his pocket and will likely fund this anit-gay organization.
You can certainly rationalize that you seeing Enders Game is not supporting Card’s bigoted position, but you cannot deny that your money will fund his future efforts to suppress gay rights.
You don’t want to give money to your local Loews, because they might give it to Lionsgate, who might give it to Orson Scott Card.
So instead you go bowling that day instead of seeing Enders Game. But what if the staff of the bowling alley all go to see the movie the next day? Your money still ends up in Card’s pocket.
You can’t control where your money goes. It’s crazy to try. We would have to monitor the political beliefs of every news vendor, bartender, and Halal food truck owner we visited. If it makes you feel better, you aren’t ‘giving’ Card your money. You are exchanging it for services servicesredered ( entertainment)
Prettok, your logic is pretty loose. Sure, I agree you can’t control how your money is spent once it’s in someone else’s pocket, but when you knowingly buy things from people who financially fund the repression, you are making a conscious choice to give them your business. (It’s not like Enders Game is the only form of entertainment out there. You CAN choose to see another movie when its in theaters. And if you really want to see it, you can also choose to see it on Netflix in a couple of months where the profts for Mr. Card will not be as great.)
Repression and bigotry only exists when others turn a blind eye to the behavior of the repressors. Personally, I chose not to buy Coke-Cola in the 80s when they supported the apartheid government South Africa. Eventually there was enough people who felt the same way that Coke-Cola finally stopped doing business with South America. When businesses lose money, their behavior changes, but only when there’s enough people taking a stand.
You see, it’s not about limiting yourself to the point that you live in a cabin and grow all your own food because putting money into a capitialistic society is too repulsive to you. No one is talking about that kind of extremism here. The issue is that when you provide business to those individuals or corporations who take a public stand to support repression, then you are knowingly supporting their stance. And in this case, Mr. Card directly funds an organization actively working to repress a segment of the American people.
James Cameron is widely known to be a complete, uh, jerk doesn’t quite cover the territory but it’ll suffice. Yet I watch his movies. Roman Polanski is a convicted sex offender who fled the U.S., yet I’ve watched his movies. Both of these chaps are far more directly tied than Card, whom I think is only getting a producer cred on the film version of his really truly excellent novel. I will watch Ender’s Game though I despair the film version will not come close to the novel. While watching it and after I’ll feel no guilt over supporting Card or his views, just as when I watched The Pianist I never felt like I was supporting a pedophile.
Honestly I think I’d feel more guilty watching anything from Brett Ratner, as my $$$ help him continue to find work in Tinseltown.
First off, I agree you have every right to not support or see this movie, like you said “we all draw lines for different reasons” but you’re Roman Polanski justification is weak. Polanski actually raped someone. I think it’s a bit more disturbing to actually rape a 13 year old girl than it would be if for polanski to spend his money on lobbying to have the age of comsent lowered.
Again, we’re all allowed to pick our own battles, but it seems inconsisent that you would draw the line with this author of a book a movie is based on when I’m sure there are plenty of examples where you overlooked terrible things the moviemakers have done because you wanted to see the movie
I understand your point Drew and I don’t think you’re wrong in the slightest. In my own headspace the emotional side of my brain equates Card’s politics as roughly equal to, say, Woody Harrelson’s support of Oxygen Bars. That is to say in the end they’re both an insignificant oddity; as you said in the column Card is on the wrong side of history and will soon be forgotten as anything but a footnote. At the same time the intellectual side of my brain says there’s no comparison between the two; the wind Harrelson makes doesn’t actually hurt anyone.
Lol. Drew “won’t support his work in ANY way”, yet he is loading up the Kindle for his son with the very source material written by the man is protesting. If that isn’t supporting his work in ANY way, than I don’t know what is.
What are you going to tell your son when he asks to watch the movie?
The difference between Card and Polanski that I think Drew is drawing is subtle, but valid. Some may view Polanski as a worse person than Card, but Polanski isn’t using the money that he gets from his films to change anything. He isn’t politically involved in any organization that wants to make rape legal. As far as I know, he isn’t using the money for anything that doesn’t significantly affect society. Heck, he isn’t even using his money to defend himself legally anymore, and hasn’t been doing so for a very long time. Card on the other hand very likely WILL use his profits to attempt to change society, thereby affecting others (like the people that live in Drew’s home state). The way I’m reading it, Drew doesn’t want to give money to a man who will then use that money to make changes that Drew doesn’t agree with. That’ s why this comparison to Polanski doesn’t work. It’s not the same situation.
How do you know that Polanski isn’t doing that? His existence and living free and spitting in the face of his victim and crime is something that emboldens child rapist every single day.
Same thing with that scumbag Woody Allen. Every single Hollywood suck ass stands and cheers for these two pedophile rapists, yet now people are supposed to boycott (that is exactly the intention of this article despite the weak efforts to save face with the Studios that keep Drew employed so he can report on their next film).
Everything about your previous comment is cynical. I kind of feel sorry for you because if you live your life with that much cynicism, you must be miserable all the time. Also, you should really look up the words pedophile and rape because you clearly don’t know what they mean. Neither term applies to Woody Allen (he’s never even been accused of this so I’m not sure where you’re getting it) and its debatable as to whether Polanski can be defined as either a rapist or a pedophile since he has never actually been convicted. Not to mention there were dozens of agendas at play in the Polanski trials that had nothing to do with Polanski. To be clear, I’m not claiming that Polanski is innocent. I’m just claiming that I don’t know and, unless you were somehow involved in his trial, neither do you.
The Polanski argument, while relevant in its own right regarding what artists do and how that affects their art, seems to be a passive aggressive attempt to deflect the focus away from the real issue – That Card isn’t merely a douche. He’s part of a highly organized and financially lucrative effort to restrict the rights of LGBT Americans. And he has a long history of behavior and a long paper trail to prove it.
But if you think throwing Polanski’s name into the debate is working, by all means keep beating that dead horse. It’s just not working very well.
After all, prejudice can’t always hide behind obfuscation.
Only solution: Change the script to make Ender gay.
And the title to ENDER’S GAY. Then I’ll see it.
I understand if Drew wants to boycott the film for moral reasons.
But…how often does Drew pay to see new movies?
Either he goes to press screenings or gets the dvd/bluray in the mail.
Really, Drew might be sacrificing money by refusing to cover the film.
If it were a regular film, he’d do interviews with Ford and the Hugo kid and whoever else, and go to a press screening and review it and I would imagine get paid for all of those things.
Yeah it’s definitely going to be cringe worthy to watch the stars scramble to answer questions about this on the media junket!
Ender’s Game is on some middle school and most high school summer reading lists for students. I wonder if someone will eventually raise a stink about that too?
I’m personally really torn on this one, both because I love the book and because I always try to separate the art from the artist. However, the financial question is what makes it tricky. I don’t want my money going towards something awful.
I think I may just buy a ticket to some indie movie so the theater gets their money, and then sneak into this one.
Drew, with the stance you’re taking on the film, why did you feel it was okay to buy the e-book? Or did you find your own financial work-around? You don’t have to answer that if you don’t want to incriminate yourself.
That makes sense. Thanks for clearing that up.
This is perhaps the worst justification and explanation I have ever heard. You won’t even see (not spending a dime) Ender’s Game the movie, yet you delightfully push the book onto your son for him to read and enjoy.
What are you going to do when your son ultimately asks to watch the movie? Going to be hard to explain that conundrum.
It doesn’t matter when you bought the book. This would be like someone down to their bones opposed to violence against women loading their son’s ipod up with Chris Brown music and justifying it because you downloaded it before he hit Rihanna.
Drew, I must confess that I find your position somewhat inconsequential. You argue that you do not want to contribute to indirectly put money in Card’s pocket by covering the movie based on his book – but then you go and put money DIRECTLY in his pocket by buying the ebook you put on your son’s Kindle, potentially making Toshi interested in the myriad of sequels as well.
Personally, I am pretty disgusted by Card’s views and actions – but I am thoroughly convinced that you have to make a distinction between persons and their works.
I think (and you seem to agree, or you wouldn’t have given the book to Toshi) that the book Ender’s Game has a valuable lesson or two to teach about how to be a better human being. So I would argue that this benefit of a wider readership strongly outweighs whatever damage Card can do by earning some money from that and reinvesting it to advance his stupid views on gays.
Check out Drew’s reply to my comment above yours; he didn’t buy a new ebook for Toshi because he already had it.
Your comment was posted while I was typing mine, and Drew’s response came after both. I have seen it, but while it answers the first part of my comment, I think my final argument still holds. Altogether, having more readers for this book will do more good than harm.
Lots of people worked hard on this movie, not just OSC. Why should they all be boycotted over his personal views?
A lot of people have, in the history of the world, either knowingly or unknowingly worked on projects or for companies that directly benefited horrible individuals. It doesn’t mean those people are horrible too, necessarily, but it doesn’t make the project or the company legitimate. All the people you’re alluding to got paid for their work. None of the craftsmen from Ender’s Game would likely be harmed by a boycott, because Hollywood isn’t dumb enough to blame them for it.
So really your entire point is moot. It’s possible that they will be deprived awards nomninations at the end of the year, and if that occurs we can discuss it then, but until then your entire point is silly.
What you may not realize, Conner, is that the majority of people who worked on the film have already been paid, i.e. they will not personally suffer if you do not see the movie. Sure there are likely some actors and the director who stand to profit from residuals, and assuredly the board memembers of Lionsgate stand to make additional profit as well if you see it. But, as far as the employees of Lionsgate and the film crew goes, they received their paycheck and are not going to receive more money if you go and see this film.
HOWEVER, Mr. Card, who will get residuals and holds rights to the film, stands to gain quite a lot of additional money if you go see this film. As Card is on the board of the National Organization of Marriage whose main agenda is to ban gay marriage ([www.nationformarriage.org]) and he is an active financial contibutor to this organization and also makes his position and his donations to this organization very public, your money will help to assist him in his continued efforts to restrict homosexuals the rights given to other American citizens.
Not going to get into the whole, why aren’t people boycotting that guy or that guy, then, argument, but what I am interested in, is what effect this has on all the people who worked on the film? If the film bombs, due in no small part to the boycott, does it impact their future job prospects?
Has it been confirmed that OSC has a back-end deal? Or has he, as others have said, already got paid, and the boycott will make no difference to his future earnings?
No idea what Card’s financial deal is but if the movie is any sort of hit it will stimulate further book sales.
If the film tanks I doubt there’d be any real fallout for the cast and crew. The screenwriter would get blamed because the writer is always blamed for failure without any consideration for how many uncredited re-writes the producers forced on the process.
The producers could see some financial cost of course. But I don’t see anyone else being hurt by a failure at the box office. Only the biggest players have their salaries tied to the film’s grosses.
Typically, Nick, only the board memembers of the studio, the producers, some key actors, the director, the screenwriter(s), and the individuals who own the intellectual property upon which the story is based, (i.e. in this case the author of the book) will profit from the movie ticket sales. Otherwise the majority of the people who worked on the film have already been paid and will not be financially hurt if people do not see this film.
I always try to separate my feelings for a movie from my feelings for the people involved because, frankly, there are a lot of douchebags in Hollywood. And I get that in this case, whatever Card makes off the film could help fund particularly destructive organizations, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a unique situation. There are a number of celebrities who support causes that I think are entirely wrongheaded and in some cases dangerous, but I have to keep that separate from my enjoyment of their films. I can understand and respect your stance, but Card’s comments don’t affect my desire to see Ender’s Game.
On a side note, though, I did think his plea for tolerance of his intolerance was hilarious.
Drew, I understand your not wanting to support the author because of his bigoted views, but isn’t buying the original book for Toshi supporting Card far more than seeing the movie which is certainly only tangentially connected to the man.
I find his views disgusting, but I will see the movie because I love this story and want to see how the movie turns out.
Murphy, if you have the patience and the desire to stand by your position, you do have the option of seeing the movie on Netflix just a couple of weeks after the film’s run at tbe box office is over. The amount of money that Card would receive from your movie rental is SIGNIFICANTLY less then if you see it at the box office.
Yes, just like Chick Fil-A dude, this Card has made it very, very clear that any money you give him, will be used to support & perpetuate hate. I therefore choose not to give either of them my money. Easy choice. They both did the world a favor by being so transparent about their intentions.
I deplore Card’s comments and I love Ender’s Game. But I believe in separating the art from the artist, especially when it’s an adaptation of twenty year old material that has never had anything to do with gay marriage conversation. I guess what I have to say is this:
Look, if the man was writing books about how terrible gay marriage is and how gay people are ruining society and playing to that image of who he is or how he feels, I’d feel pretty grotesque about supporting that career. But he’s not. If you’re not going to see the film because of him, I respect that. I would hope you can respect that I get the other conversation about him, but I think it’s a bore at this point, polar camps shouting at each other rather than accomplishing anything. Please try to keep the conversation on the film rather than the same tired finger-wagging. I don’t support what he says. This movie might work. That is possible.
Oh, wait. That’s pretty much exactly what Drew wrote about Roman Polanski three years ago.
[www.hitfix.com]
When people say they are separating the art from the artist what they are typically referring to as not allowing an artist’s views to interfere with one’s evaluations of their work. That is different than deciding to pay to see or own the artists work, which directly contributes to the artist and increases the chance of Card receiving similar deals in the future. When you are talking about the financial success of a work and contributing to that success you can’t divorce the artist, as they are benefiting from it. Clearly Drew’s thoughts on the book shows he can separate the art from the artist, at least to some extent.
I understand your comment, but Drew hasn’t said he won’t see the movie, he just said he won’t cover it or review it. He even says above that he’s not “boycotting” it, unless I’m misreading what he’s writing. To me, that doesn’t seem like a good idea because he’s allowing others to create the conversation without contributing his viewpoints. I’d much rather have his voice in the conversation, even if the movie is spoiled by his distaste for the author (though I doubt it would be). I just have a hard time reconciling the Drew from three years ago with the Drew from this article.
Like, he wrote, though, I respect his decision, I’m just disappointed that his voice won’t be part of the conversation for Ender’s Game.
I agree with you.
Also, although it’s a young adult/kids movie, many parents accompany (or are dragged to see it with…) their children so I will not to bring it up to mines but if they know about it, then I will give them the facts and let them choose. If they still want to see it, then I’ll wait til it is out on Redbox and pay $1 to let them see it.
I agree with your stance.
Much as I enjoyed the book and would like to see the movie, I cannot in good conscience in any way lend support to Card’s stance on social and political issues.
I’m not telling anyone what to do either – that is for each of us to decide.
But you bought the book for Kindle. How do you excuse that?
Time and time and time again, I’ve spoken about the hypocrisy of many in the business of film, from those who makes films to those who cover films to those who critique films, regarding Roman Polanski.
I have no problem with people who want to boycott Enders Game. Card’s viewpoint is, as you say Drew, on the wrong side of history.
I think his ideas about homosexuality are vile. And I think Card actively trying to keep a member of my family from being able to marry he man he loves is wrong.
But Drew, for you to equivocate with your attitude here for Card with Polanski is wrong. Polanski is not advocating child rape with action groups like NAMBLA or whatever, as Card is with his anti-gay stance, so… it’s okay to support his films???
Polanski RAPED a child. As sure as Jerry Sandusky did. Why do you support or review HIS films?
Drew, you are by far my favorite critic. And I will continue to read your reviews, and I will continue to enjoy your point of view on film.
But you need to know, your continued support for a child rapist is WRONG.
There is no equivocating that. You have the courage to stand against Card, and I admire that and I support that.
I wish you would have the similar courage to stand up against a child rapist like Roman Polanski.
As we found with Jerry Sandusky, child rapists don’t generally rape one child. Who knows how many lives of other children Polanski has ruined in his miserable lifetime?
I have often stated that Polanski is “forgiven” and “supported” in Hollywood because his ideological leanings are sympathetic and the same as 95% of the film industry, and that sickens me.
The man rapes a child, but because he’s a liberal, we’ll forgive him. But Mel Gibson’s vile anti-Semitism, nope, we’re not gonna forgive that, because he’s a conservative.
How does that make any sense? How is that right? How is that anything but raging hypocrisy? They’re BOTH wrong. I would say raping a child is much “wronger” than holding hate in your hate, as Gibson seems to do, but with all sins being equal in the eyes of whatever deity you do or don’t believe, they’re both wrong.
I would hate to think that you fall into that… that it’s much easier for you to stand against Card because you are opposed to his overall ideology as much as on this one issue of morality.
Roman Polanski is a child rapist. Like Card is a homophobe.
It is who they are. What money they give to what organizations to further who they are should not matter.
When you draw lines in the sand, it leaves you with a very hard choice to start drawing more lines. Or, if you don’t, you are made to look like a hypocrite.
Standing against Card the homophone is the right thing to do, for you personally, and for many others.
Refusing to stand against Polanski the child rapist, takes your above actions and renders them impotent.
That is the cost of taking a stand.
I stand with you, Drew, on Orson Scott Card. I will not support him.
Why won’t you stand with me, and many others, against the child rapist, Roman Polanski?
I think drew made his argument clear on the difference between Polanski and OSC. it’s not about past harms that either have done. it’s about the harm that osc will do in the future as a result of supporting enders game. if you watch the pianist, no new children are raped. if you watch enders game, that money will go to the national organization for marriage. you can disagree with drew or argue whether those things are true, but his argument is consistent.
I’m not sure how I feel. the nearest analogy is chick fil a and I don’t eatthere
That is nothing but wishy-washy equivocating.
How do you know, or how can you say, that by not supporting Polanski more children will not get raped?
Child rapists don’t stop raping children.
Polanski fled justice, and now is beloved by Hollywood and supported, unconditionally, but the government of France.
He is untouchable.
For you to assume he hasn’t raped any children, or won’t rape any more children, is the height of either arrogance or stupidity.
Roman Polanski is, let’s say it again in capital letters to make it very clear, A CHILD RAPIST, AND PEOPLE WHO RAPE CHILDREN DON’T EVER STOP AT ONE.
Your continued support of him is tacit support for him to continue to rape children, or at the very least, escape justice for raping children.
If you can live with this… you have no soul.
I’m sorry. But there it is.
Historyofmatt, your first post made your point well. Your second post makes it feel like you have spiritual body odor. Dial it down a notch, eh?
Dave, when something so vile has touched your life as that, you too will have little patience for those who continue to make excuses for those who rape children.
I make no apologies for that.
But supporting a Polanksi film does not actually contribute to him having sex with underage girls. He will either do that or not. Obviously, his continued freedom does have an effect on that, but he not being allowed that freedom because of the box office returns of his recent movies.
good God man. I wasn’t giving any excuses for Polanski. I was saying that the two issues are not analogous. rape is wrong. I haven’t even seen the pianist.
While I disagree with the boycott, I also disagree with you.
Polanski having more money does nothing to make it easier for him to rape children. If he was poor, he could still rape. If he was rich, he could still rape. His financials have no bearing on whether or not he rapes.
Card, on the other hand, DOES benefit from money: if he has more money, he can use that to further push his agenda and do work with NOM.
Polanski having another million dollars in his pocket doesn’t mean he’s more likely to rape. He could have 0 dollars, be absolutely poor and broke, and still be able to rape. If Card has 0 dollars, is completely broke, he has no funds to push his agenda.
They’re completely different.
They’re completely different.
Sigh.
No… they’re both WRONG.
It is wrong to support a child rapist. It is wrong to celebrate them. It is wrong to hide them from justice.
And it is wrong to put more money in their pockets, which, I cannot believe you don’t understand, John, makes raping more children and hiding the fact that they’re raping more children, SO MUCH EASIER.
But you’re just trying to convince yourself that continuing to support a child rapist is okay.
Which means there is something seriously wrong with you.
To everyone that has responded to Matt, don’t waste your time. I’ve dealt with him before. He’s a deluded person who doesn’t take other peoples’ points into account, whether they are valid or not. He simply repeats himself and insults those that disagree with him and basically accuses them of being immoral. For evidence just look at the last line of his above comment, or his comment in response to Caleb when he calls Caleb “soulless.” He does this because he doesn’t have any legitimate responses to the points that have been made. In his mind, the points don’t matter because the people making them are “immoral” and “soulless.” He sees the world as black and white and can’t seem to understand that that isn’t actually the way the world is. There’s no point arguing with people who don’t have the ability to remove their head from their own ass.
Drew, feel free to remove this comment if you choose. But I had to say something because I’m sick of self-righteous a-holes like Matt trying to police other people’s moral beliefs and choices.
Drew,
You’re right, both issues are very important to me. As with you, I fight for family and friends to have the same rights as others when it comes to marriage.
As for the other, I am no less personally invested.
I applaud your stance on moral grounds in this instance. I stand with you, and we are not alone. Many a filmmaker, critic, and fan stand with us.
I just don’t understand how in taking this moral stand, why it is impossible for so many to take a moral stand against a monster far worse than Card.
Am I angry? Yes. And my anger comes from my frustration in not understanding. I search my soul to try to understand why so many people would stand and cheer a child rapist at Cannes or at the Academy Awards. The answers I find trying to using logic leave my heart empty.
Polanski isn’t a large conversation. In the same way Sandusky isn’t a large conversation. It’s only made into a large conversation by people who need to convince themselves it’s okay to support his films, and tacitly, him… when they know, deep down in their souls that it isn’t okay. Polanski is actually a very quick conversation.
I did not want to hijack this comments section. I was actually responding to a response you gave to someone else who brought up Polanski first.
When you take any public moral stand such as you are, people are going to wonder why you don’t take other public moral stands. It just so happens, Polanski is as big a public moral stand one could take in film, and yet, while so many will stand against a homophobe, so little will stand against a child rapist.
No matter how a person may equivocate, that’s wrong.
So you “refuse to give Card any of my money” but you already bought his book. Hypocracy much?
Drew already had the book for a long time before all this came up.
So what? He said he can’t support Card in ANY way, and if he means that he wouldn’t be pushing this homophobe on his own child.
Of course, like most people he is going to do whatever he wants to do with whatever conditions he wants to set. Since he loves the book, he uses the weak and silly justification that since he paid for it before he knew about these comments it is somehow acceptable to continue enjoying it.
@Max Drew said he can’t give Card any more money. He isn’t. As far as I know, there isn’t anything in the book that has anything to do with sexuality. When someone gives a book to a child, they sure as hell aren’t “pushing this homophobe (Card) on to their own child.” That particular statement was ludicrous. I’ve read you’re other comments and you’re obviously someone that can’t separate a person’s work from the person themselves. Somebody can do brilliant work (Allen, Card, Polanski, etc.) and still be a terrible person. One does not negate the other.
As far as how Drew is going to explain to his son why he can’t see the movie, that’s his business and I don’t see any reason why he would share that information on a public blog dedicated to film.
No, he said he can’t support Card in ANY way. He didn’t qualify it only to the movie.
There isn’t anything to do with sexuality in the movie either. Seeing the movie isn’t pushing Card on anyone either then.
This is the point, I CAN separate work from themselves, it is Drew who apparently cannot, or at least can’t for situations he picks and chooses.
Lol at your last comment. Drew’s Motion Captured blog is like 75% dedicated to, about and intertwined with his kids. He tells his readers almost everything about them including what they ate for dinner sometimes.
I’m just going to ignore the first 3 parts of your previous comment since I clearly countered them and you simply repeated what you already said, which doesn’t make it any less false.
As for the part about Drew’s blog being 75% dedicated to his kids, that is a gross exaggeration. But even if it wasn’t, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a right to NOT write things about his kids on this blog. Talking about what his kids have for dinner and what types of movies they like is extremely different from explaining to readers how he plans to tell his kids why he doesn’t want to support a homophobic writer. I would think most readers of this blog would get that and not needed it explained to them, but I guess I was wrong on that point. My apologies.
Here’s why the suggestion of boycotting Ender’s Game to keep profits from Card falls apart: all of the Lion’s Gate investors, all of the employees, etc who do not share Cards views will be economically hurt as well.
the argument doesn’t fall apart. no one is obligated to support the investors and workers on a particular movie. however we are obligated not to support organizations like nom who harm others. you’re making this about punishment. that wasn’t drews point.
You apparently don’t get the concept of a boycott, but it is to hold the party at the top responsible and encourage them to make better future business decisions. If Lionsgate and its investors are harmed by the boycott, then the boycott worked. Whether or not you agree with it, that is the purpose of a boycott.
There is always a difficult choice to make when enjoyable art is created by an artist with whom one takes issue. Can you support the product without validating the producer?
I would generally say yes, but avoiding financial support is a perfectly valid line. Seeing Wagner’s operas does not put one in his virulent anti-semite camp, nor does borrowing Ender’s Game from the local library and reading it.
I stopped buying his books when I found out his views, but I did not stop reading them. I refuse to download or pirate so I will probably see the movie, but I will now consider an offsetting donation to Trevor Project or another LGBT and Allies support org.
I don’t understand. Drew is not going to write any more about the movie he’s doing this column about, because it might help sell movie tickets, which might help sell more copies of the book THAT HE JUST BOUGHT FOR HIS SON, which would make Card more money.
Wait, what?
READ before you comment. You really think you were the first person to make this observation? It has been addressed.
So you bought your son a copy of the book, but don’t want to review the film because it may benefit him financially?
I really wish people would READ the talk back they’re commenting on, BEFORE they comment. It has been written, many, many times already that the book was bought long before he was aware of OSC’s views on the matter!
It is funny that this generates so much negative publicity, but when the latest Roman Polanski sobfest comes out, nary a peep. To put it into perspective, Mr Card has traditional views that are not unpopular; Mr Polanski drugged and raped and sodomized a THIRTEEN YEAR OLD CHILD. One has an unpopular (currently) view, the other is a twisted and perverse pedophile. Ridiculous.
Ain’t about the views dude. Learn reading comprehension.
It is funny that this generates so much negative publicity, but when the latest Roman Polanski sobfest comes out, nary a peep. To put it into perspective, Mr Card has traditional views that are not unpopular; Mr Polanski drugged and raped and sodomized a THIRTEEN YEAR OLD CHILD. One has an unpopular (currently) view, the other is a twisted and perverse pedophile. Ridiculous. Talk about straining at a gnat…
I still have the copy of “Ender’s Game” I bought back in the late 80’s. I’ve enjoyed it greatly. Knowing Card’s actions I would not buy a copy today nor will I see the movie. I applaud Mr. McWeeny’s stance. As far as the Card/Polanski argument: The difference is one of past harm vs future harm. Yes, Polanski did wrong and should be punished but (hopefully) he is not still engaging in that behavior today. Card is still actively supporting the suppression of some American’s rights and will use any money from the movie to continue to do so in the future.
Child rapists never rape just one child, unless they are found and stopped after their first rape victim.
For you to you state that Polanski has only raped one child, or will have only raped one child, especially now that he has universal love and acclaim and the unconditional support of France’s government, is ignorant, stupid, and very, very dangerous.
I guarantee you, Polanski’s rape of the one child we know about is NOT the only child Polanski raped.
Or will rape.
We cannot be certain that Polanski didn’t spend his salary from “The Ghost Writer” on a vacation in Thailand for an underage hooker binge.
Who the hell knows what these Hollywood freaks spend their money on? Am I really obligated to worry about all the drugs and guns and prostitutes and loony causes and religions they are going to use MY money to pay for? Of course not! Because it’s NOT my money anymore. I paid for my ticket and watched my movie, and now it’s THEIR money now, and they can do what they want with it.
Well if Matt “guarantees us” that Polanski has raped more than one child, it must be true because he is a supreme being that knows everything that is happening everywhere.
Also, I’m guessing Matt thinks reformed prisoners, at least ones that have been convicted of pedophila, are fictional. I’m not sure where he’s getting this fact, but again, Matt is a supreme being, so he must be right.
Most people probably wouldn’t like the opinions of the production caterer or the propmaster, maybe even the director. I’m baffled why a writers opinion on something unconnected with the film even matters.
Sorry, I’m gonna file that in my ‘doesn’t affect me so I don’t care drawer.
Get over yourself.
I find it very easy to separate people’s work and their own personal opinion. Card may be a douche but Ender’s Game, and in particular, his novel of The Abyss are outstanding science-fiction.
Having said that I won’t be going to see Ender’s Game as A) It will no doubt be a terrible film and B) I won’t pay money to see anything that Kurtzman and Orci have a hand in. Orci is as big a douche as Card is, in that he is a 9/11 truther. Been burned by them too many times before, no more.
I find it very easy to separate people’s work and their own personal opinion. Card may be a douche but Ender’s Game, and in particular, his novel of The Abyss are outstanding science-fiction.
Thank you for articulating a humane and compassionate response to this guy’s hate.
So here is half the posts in this thread.
“I feel the need to state that I disagree with Card’s views but here is my justification on why my actions will not match what I claim are my principles.”
I applaud Drew for having an opinion, making a personal decision and sticking to it as well as for pointedly not calling for others to boycott blindly.
Having convictions is hard and it is a personal choice. Sometimes it means that you sacrifice something because you believe in something else.
Go ahead and tell yourself that you “separate the art from the artist” if it makes you feel good. Just don’t pretend to be a principled person while you do it.
And I assume, from your statements, you also do not support the films of Roman Polanski, as well.
I’ll pretend to be whatever I please, thank you very much. Just like Drew is pretending that he will never see this movie.
Thanks for giving such a concise breakdown of the situation and your stance. I’ve been vaguely aware of what’s been going on but was too heartbroken to look into it further because like you, I love his books. I’m still undecided about whether or not I’ll see it and I’m interested in other people’s opinions, so thanks for speaking out in spite of the comment hate storm it has inevitably brewed.
drew, it’s not a sexual “preference.” also, movie bears all over do quite fancy you.
drew, as a long time reader & fan of yours (since the AICN days), and a gay person who is directly affected by the hatred that OSC stands by and funds, i thank you. i wasn’t going to see this movie anyway, because i read the book a few years back and found it very underwhelming. i’ve since learned about OSC and what a horrible human being he is, and i’m now even more happy to avoid the movie. i’m sorry for lionsgate, and i appreciate all they do and have done for LGBT people, but they really should’ve understood what they were getting into when they greenlit this project.
Drew McWeeney, this is a complete joke by you. I don’t care when you bought the ebook, the fact that you are personally boycotting the film yet actively push the source material on your child is about the most hypocritical thing I have ever read.
Pushing for a boycott or not, this is the worst. We have a critic who fawns all over child molesters like Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, yet actively boycotts the source material of another person.
Card is a sub human piece of garbage, but the pick and choose mentality of when to avoid something is laughable.
Can I guess that you won’t be covering Mel Gibson again? Plan to look into the background of every Director, Writer, Actor, Key Grip and personal assistant that actively supports causes that are disgusting?
No, of course you won’t. This was an easy target and now you are going to help sink this particular film and everyone involved. Brilliant logic.
im waiting for drew to say that he will no longer cover anything done by a celeb connected with scientology, which expouses the exact same views as card and also supported prop 8, as has now been revealed by leah remini.
not enough that scientology is a dangerous cult, but maybe their belief structure on gays (hubbard’s gay son committed suicide as a result of those beliefs) will push him over the edge
i doubt it though
As a fan of the book since I read it 20+ years ago, I had planned on seeing the movie in spite of Card’s repulsive views. I’ve just always been curious to see if a movie adaptation could be done. But after his poor attempt to paint himself as the victim, I believe I’ll pass.
So how do you who cast such harsh judgement achieve your black math? Roman Polanski made a well-publicized mistake more than 30 years ago. No, he hasn’t done it again. Not that you’re interested in grey areas, but that ugly situation Polanski bungled into is a very nuanced one. This was not rape motivated by age, and there was clearly something fishy going on. But…Fine, since statuatory rape is SUCH a major concern of the judging squad (far more than anti-gay feelings, which many of these self-righteous people surely harbor themselves, along with a hazy antisemitism) , I can understand your concern. But in arriving at these stern judgements, why are only negative things counted? How do you arrive at your “condemn” or “forgive” ending point? Polanski saw his mother killed in a concentration camp, then had his wife and unborn child killed by the Manson family. If he had not messed around with the young girl a few years later, would you then count those two previously mentioned sadnesses FOR Polanski being a good person? Are you only interested in condemnation? Does such a interest wipe clean your own transgressions?
YBerns, you are unbelievably stupid.
Polanski made a MISTAKE?
He BUNGLED into a child rape?
It WASN’T rape motivated by age?
You are sick. A sick piece of work.
I’m sure Jerry Sandusky was just “horsing around” in that shower, too, right?
People who make excuses for rapists, people who make excuses for child rape, are lower than the scum of the earth.
“He hasn’t done it again.”
Really? It is a fact that child rapists never stop at one. A FACT.
So… your assertion that he hasn’t done it again is as empty as your soul.
Because only the soulless would try excuse the actions of a child rapists by pointing out that “he had a bad life.”
You’re sick.
And by the way, not that you care, but it wasn’t a simple issue of age.
He drugged her. And then he raped her. All against her will.
You sick bastard.
he didnt just drug and raped her…he anally raped her
this was a crime of power and sadism and the man should have been given a 20 year sentence
drew is having a very tough time defending his position on twitter. wonder if he is blocking everyone who disagrees with him…even though he writes… I’m curious how you guys feel about this.
Nobody cares dude.
now geeks out, the tiny, yet seemingly uber powerful group that started the boycott talk, is trying to blackmail lionsgate.
[www.hitfix.com]
what is the lgbt term for race pimping?
Drew, do you watch and review Polanski films?
He drugged and anally raped a 13 year old and was never punished for it. His art is still reviewed and often acclaimed by critics.
For whatever reason, homosexuality has become the litmus test of virtue above all other issues. Someone is viewed as a “good” or “bad” person based almost entirely on this single issue.
Drew, whatever, man. You’re reluctant to financially support anything based on Card’s work… but you’re okay with foisting it on your son?
What if he really likes the book (which he should because it is very good)? What happens when he hears there are a bunch of sequels? Did you also just happen to buy them before deciding to stop supporting Orson Scott Card?
It’s okay if you want to have a weird personal hypocritical thing against a particular author. I even agree with you to an extent… But your mistake was in making it public.
This is an ill-conceived, poorly thought out attack, and the only reason you let it see the light of day was so people would know how great you are for taking a stand against homophobia. Don’t lie to yourself, Drew. There’s a reason all the comments down here are saying the same thing.
The point is, take your emotional stand with integrity. Exposing this author’s work to your kids is a hell of a lot more influential than depriving the man of the miniscule percentage of your $10 ticket. What the hell are you thinking typing up something like this, buddy?
Are you really surprised by this? This is textbook McWeeny. He is a drama queen who is always getting in some sort of confrontation.
Nothing like someone carrying out a silent protest by posting a huge article all over his blog, website, twitter and other social media.
I made my point in the bit where I said “the point is…”
And like I said, it’s not that I disagree with your stance; I just find your public stance incompatible with your private one. Either be against the guy or don’t, as you choose. What you’re doing here is both at the same time. Which is actually fine too as long as you’re not touting it as a coherent personal philosophy.
I’ll break it down in simple terms for clarity:
“I was a huge fan of the color green when I was a kid. But now I know that green is made from blue and yellow, and blue is a terrible color, so I can no longer support green since it comes from blue. I did give my kids some green stuff though which I found before I realized what a complete asshole blue was. But I won’t give them any NEW green stuff. Just the old green stuff, which I still think is really great. But fuck green. I hope my kids like it as much as I do.”
Thus.
With all due respect, I find articles like this annoying. And I find postings on message boards that “I’m not seeing/reading a book/film/TV show because I disagree with the creator’s personal views” to be equally annoying. I’m not begrudging anyone their right do this. You don’t want to go to Ender’s Game because you don’t like Card? Then don’t go. But spare me the declarations. They have no value other then to be self-aggrandizing.
I think people are free to support or not support whomever or whatever they want. I don’t care what their reasons are. This is still a free country. (For now.)
I just want people to be honest. I HATE Political Correctness and do my best to never partake in it.
If you hate Card because his views or actions against gays bother you. Fine.
If you support Polanski or Victor Salva or Michael Jackson because child molesters don’t bother you. Fine.
Just BE HONEST about it.
As for the boycott? If the movie is any good, it won’t matter at all. But if the movie sucks and bombs I’m sure the boycott will be given credit.
You’re too late. You’re supposed to complain about political correctness BEFORE the conversation starts to preempt any discussion. Now instead of marginalizing attempts to explain why people are upset with Card’s comments, you’re just an asshole failing to make a point.
I’m just being honest here.
Gee, and here I thought ‘what a great opportunity yo use the film’s fame to let more people know who OS Card really is’ and at the same time enjoy a good sci/fi flic.
Here is the beginning and end of this current issue for me: Any person is capable of making art and most artists are horrible fucking people.
You have to separate the art from the person. If you can’t do that, then stop reviewing movies altogether. I don’t give a damn about your personal views about Card or his rabid, completely fucktarded stance on gays in general. I don’t care about anything that he does in his spare time.
It’s the reason I’m able to state beyond a shadow of a doubt that L. Ron Hubbard is one of the best science fiction writers of our time, despite his goofy as fuck religion. That Robert Heinlein is one of the best science fiction writers of all time and I really don’t care if had an Oedipal complex the size of the moon and had no particular animosity toward the concept of incest in general. That Orson Scott Card is one of the best science fiction writers of all time, despite the fact he is a horrible bigot of the lowest order.
Do you refuse to cover Disney movies? Why not? Ol’ Walt was just as bad as Orson Scott Card. You dig into the private lives of the people who provide your entertainment and I’m sure you’ll find an ocean of reasons to refuse your coverage of them as well.
Of course you don’t. Know why? That’s not your job. You cover the work. You’re not some shitdick, TMZ waste of life. You cover the work.
The ONLY thing I care about in your reviews is your objective (key word there) opinion of whether or not the film I’m going to see is worth my money.
The ONLY thing I want from Card, is a good book.
You both continue to provide those things and I thank you both for it. I will now continue not giving the teeniest shit about your private lives, your personal beliefs or your overabundance or total lack of prejudice toward anyone or anyone. It’s not an integral part of enjoying the work.
Jesus wept! So no one can have an opinion that offends anyone anymore?