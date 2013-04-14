First ‘Catching Fire’ trailer sparks big buzz during MTV Movie Awards

I’m curious to see what happens with “Catching Fire.” Lionsgate did a very good job selling “The Hunger Games” to an audience much broader than just fans of the book, and while I was very fond of the film, it was not universally beloved. They may have shifted filmmakers, with Francis Lawrence stepping in for Gary Ross as director this time, but they’re still facing a bit of an uphill battle in convincing the skeptical that they’re going to like this second film more than the first one.
For fans of the Suzanne Collins series, I would imagine they’re already totally onboard and excited and this trailer isn’t about selling them on the film so much as it is a chance to see what choices have been made and how the new cast members look as they join the ensemble. What a difference a year has made in the life and the awareness level of Jennifer Lawrence. Last year when the first film came out, she was a promising young actress whose best known role was in a tiny indie film that made far more noise on the awards circuit than it did at the box-office.
Now she’s an Oscar-winning star whose media blitz for “The Silver Linings Playbook” revealed her as a enormously charming personality who doesn’t seem to take publicity seriously. Suddenly, we all have a much better idea of who Jennifer Lawrence is, and “Catching Fire” is her return to the role that kicked off the best year of her professional life so far.
In the first film, Liam Hemsworth was obviously set up as one point in a romantic triangle that did not manifest. In “Catching Fire,” things get more complicated, and we’ll see more of Hemsworth’s character. We’re also going to see what happens as President Snow (Donald Sutherland) realizes just how dangerous Katniss is as a symbol, and he steps up his efforts to destroy her without inciting a revolution.
The stakes are going to get more and more pronounced in this film, and Philip Seymour Hoffman joins the cast as the new head designer of the Games, the man whose job it’s going to be to take away the hope that Katniss has created in the hearts of the citizens. Let’s take a look at the trailer, which premiered tonight as part of the MTV Movie Awards:
It’s interesting to see Katniss struggle with celebrity at the same time we’re seeing Lawrence struggle with her version of it. Obviously people don’t live or die based on how well Lawrence handles a red carpet at an awards show, but I wonder if anyone had any idea how perfect a fit she’d end up being for the part.
It’s a strong first look at the film, and as “teasers” go, this one’s a really good peek at what they’re doing.
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens everywhere November 22, 2013.
I LOVE that they’re not showing a single frame of the Games themselves this time, at least not yet. We’ll see if LG can make it to November without marketing them.
I believe most of the HG trailers didn’t show the game, aside from the second after the starting bell.
Does she wear botox or is her skin like that naturally? So distracting!
You do not ‘wear’ botox
I literally screamed and ran to the computer when I realized what day it was today. I remember seeing all of the pictures and stills from earlier this year of “Catching Fire” filming and teasers, and feeling apprehensive that this movie wouldn’t be very good. All of my doubts were blown away in a heartbeat- this trailer DID NOT disappoint!
I loved how they included the old man getting shot in the head in the trailer, because I would be really mad if that wasn’t in the movie, and I think it really brings to light how dark this series really is. Also, I am a little confused by the dynamic between Gale and Katniss in this movie. They kissed in the trailer and Katniss channeled her inner ‘Dirty Harry’ by telling Cray to shoot her at the whipping post. Since when has Katniss been the sacrificing type?! It seems to me like they are trying to make Katniss choose Gale in “Catching Fire”, while Peeta is left in the dark. Where’s his kiss?! I am very interested in knowing if more trailers will come out soon, and hopefully they will show more of Peeta and Katniss’ interactions.
Finally, I loved how they finally seemed to have gotten rid of that awful ‘shaky camera’ from the first movie. The filming looked way better and more professional in just the trailer, and already this movie looks like it could be better than the first one. I noticed that there were many parts in the trailer that weren’t in the book, but I found I actually liked those moments. For example, I loved how Katniss said “Go ahead”, and even shed quite a few tears to Haymitch. I also loved all of the Anti-Capitol messages shown on the Victory Tour with Katnis and Peeta.
All-in-all, this was honestly way better than I expected it to be. Props to you, Francis Laurence! Best movie trailer I’ve seen in a while! :)
The first movie was not good. It wouldn’t be surprising that this one could actually be better.
Donald Sutherland had more to do in that trailer than the entirety of The Hunger Games. This is a good thing. Hoffman appears to be bringing a more interesting performance than Bentley did and everybody else looks like they’ve got some meatier material to work with. They’ve even managed to fix some of the more egregiously awful costume choices with the white suited troopers in particularly getting an much needed overhaul.
I did not like The Hunger Games, not one bit, but this one looks considerably more interesting to me and despite myself am somewhat looking forward to seeing it. Certainly doesn’t hurt that I could watch that without getting motion-sickness. Nice to see that the budget bloomed enough to hire a tripod.
I’m honestly curious: How can a two-and-a-half-minute clip be considered a “teaser”? Is it just the distance from a release date? This certainly looked and felt like a trailer to me.
I agree, the distinctions between teasers and trailers aren’t as sharp as they once were. There was a time when just the movie’s logo and some ominous music was enough for a teaser. A tease is supposed to let you know the film exists. Not much else.
Catching Fire is my favorite in the series, so I am excited to see this trailer. The trailer and the images I am seeing have me on pins and needles!
I came late to reading the books, but made it through the series before the first movie was cast. I had seen Winter’s Bone though and Jennifer Lawrence was always who I pictured as Katniss.
I wonder since they are going to be making 4 films from the three books if they will do the games in this one.