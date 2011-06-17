Listen: 50 Cent’s new song, ‘Outlaw’

50 Cent is not a patient man. After tussling with Interscope about delaying his next album, he resorted to sneaking first track “Outlaw” out himself. He later clarified that the tune is not the first single, but is “just a song” off the new set. However, he will shoot a video.



The track is a hardcore rap produced by Cardiak. There”s not a lot of bells and whistles other than an undulating, insinuating steady beat underneath his raps about being an outlaw.

“You wanna get shot/go ahead run up on my spot/my lawyers will have me out by 1 o”clock/Go ahead get dropped tryna get what I got.”

50 stayed busy on his Twitter account today giving a play by play about his issues with Interscope before finally putting out the song. Here”s are some of the pertinent tweets from Thursday as his frustration built.

* “OK, I tried to be cool with my record company. I went to the meeting, talk to everyone and sh*t feel like there [sic] moving in slow motion.”

“I”m sorry to announce I will not be releasing a new album this year if we don”t get on the same page.”

“I would rather not launch my album without a plan the whole system is executing. I don”t know why they play with me. They know how I get.”

“My whole career I”ve been doing sh*t and they have been playing catch u. This is the last f*cking album. They better wake up and work.”

“I worked really hard on this album. I”m not gonna let it come out like some bullsh*t. There [sic] use to me just putting it out.”

50 Cent’s last album was 2009’s “Before I Self Destruct.” The new set, tentatively titled “Black Magic,” had been rumored to be coming out this year.

