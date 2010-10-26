Listen: A special podcast tribute to John Carpenter with guest Scott Weinberg

One of the highlights for me of a very busy and emotionally demanding September was spending time at the Toronto International Film Festival and at Fantastic Fest with Scott Weinberg, Cinematical editor and FEARNet film critic. Festivals are great because you end up seeing the same faces, people you don’t see the rest of the year.
Sundance, SXSW, Comic-Con, Toronto, Fantastic Fest… it’s a circuit that takes me to Austin twice a year, to one of the biggest pop culture press events on the planet, and to two of the most important festivals that happen internationally, and it helps keep me connected to what’s going on during the year in film. It’s also just plain nice to see those faces and have those conversations and spend that time with film-loving friends.
This year, Weinberg joined me for all of the Midnight Madness programming at the Ryerson Theater, and it was a blast. Colin Geddes put together a really impressive series, and each night was a totally different energy depending on which film was playing. For me, the evening that I anticipated the most was the premiere of John Carpenter’s new film, “The Ward.” Since I first worked with John in 2005, I’ve been hoping to see him working on the bigscreen again, and it was a thrill to be in that audience, to be one of the first to see the film.
The night before, as Weinberg and I were writing reviews, we were talking about that anticipation, that weight that comes from having a career like his, and we realized that we should get that anticipation down on tape. I set up the mic quickly, and what resulted is a loose, informal, hour-long trip through Carpenter’s full career, from “Dark Star” to “Ghosts Of Mars.” We rank each of this theatrical features, each of us picking our favorite films along the way.
What amazed me is how Weinberg and I can both love Carpenter’s work, but disagree so strongly on some of his films. There are movies I don’t like at all that Scott really likes, and vice versa. I’m still trying to understand why someone who so obviously understands the things that makes Carpenter’s work special and great would be so down on “Prince Of Darkness,” but that’s exactly why we had this conversation. Keep in mind, we’re about four days into the festival here, working on about three hours sleep a night, and Weinberg was floored up the first few days. We recorded this at 2:00 in the morning, and we’re sitting in a hotel room and on a balcony 14 floors up.
This isn’t this week’s podcast… it’s a bonus. I’m going to have on special guest Devin Faraci, one of the badasses behind the brand-new Badass Digest, and I’m also going to have a very special interview with “Four Lions” director Chris Morris. That podcast will be going up on Wednesday, and it will be the regular format, with this week’s DVD titles covered as well as a look at the new releases on Friday.
For now, you can either subscribe to the RSS feed for the podcast, which we’ve submitted to iTunes, so hopefully it’ll be there in the next few, or you can listen to it via the player below, or download it from the embedded link.
“The Ward” is still looking for a distributor, but as soon as there’s news about that, we’ll make sure to share it with you, right here at HitFix. In the meantime, Happy Halloween.
Anyone who doesn’t like Prince of Darkness should have his TV confiscated.
And that’s just a scientific fact.
Allow me to beat on a dead horse: Scott (whose site I love) gave Prince of Darkness and Memoirs of the Invisible Man the same number of stars. Confiscate his TV!
I go: THE THING
HALLOWEEN
BIG TROUBLE
ASSAULT
ESCAPE FROM NY
THE FOG
PRINCE OF DARKNESS/IN THE MOUTH
MEMOIRS OF AN INVISIBLE MAN
ESCAPE FROM LA
I signed up just to say how much I loved this podcast. It was a real trip down memory lane, and I agree that run between “Halloween” and “Big Trouble” was legendary. So influential in my youth. And I second the motion that Drew should write a book on Carpenter. I’d love to hear more detail, especially on “Invisible Man”, which is the one I know the least about in terms of behind the scenes goings on.
I could’ve sworn that Somebody’s Watching me was shot before Halloween. Not sure about Elvis.
This was a great listen. Thanks guys.
Im so glad to see your podcast is back Drew!
Yeah, this guy doesn’t remember Prince of Darkness as well as he thinks he does. I’m with you, Drew, I love it.
Drew, I’ve been a big fan of your work since AICN, but your views on John Carpenter, I couldn’t agree with more. ESPECIALLY; Prince of Darkness. John Carpenter is definitely one of the most influential filmmakers of a generation, and that movie is easily one of my top 5 horror movies of all time. I only just discovered the MC Podcast, so now I’m playing catch-up. However, I’d very much like to see a future episode of the Podcast (or blog), cover the work of David Twohy, Joe Dante, Landis, or just B-horror/sci-fi in general. :)
Also, YEARS ago, you recommended a book on AICN called The Bridge. I finally purchased it. I’ve since BOUGHT It for friends. It’s hands down the most frightening book that I’ve ever read.