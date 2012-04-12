Listen: Adam Lambert’s new single, ‘Never Close Our Eyes’

Adam Lambert gets it right on “Never Close Our Eyes,” the second single from “Trespassing.” Listen to it here.

The mid-tempo love song, written and produced by Bruno Mars and Dr. Luke, has a grand, anthemic feel and is much stronger than first single, “Better Than I Know Myself.” The electro-pop feel sounds a little dated (even though we know it”s all the rage right now and it is part of Lambert”s sound), but we”d love to hear a remix that doesn”t have that. Having said that, this version is only a very short leap to some undoubtedly great dance remixes of the song (especially after the bridge). Plus, the cold ending is very compelling.

Thematically, the song takes the same approach as Aerosmith”s massive “I Don”t Want To Miss A Thing,” in that Lambert doesn”t want to waste any time with his loved one by sleeping. That”s time they could be spending together living life.

A different version of this song emerged a few weeks ago. We like this one better, especially the opening that focuses on how strong Lambert”s voice is.

“Trespassing” comes out May 15.



What do you think of “Never Close Our Eyes?”