Listen: Alanis Morissette’s first single in four years, ‘Guardian’

Here”s the good news for Alanis Morissette fans: she has lost none of her earnestness. On her first new single in four years, “Guardian,” she positions herself at the front gate of your heart to protect and shield you.

Other than that, I don”t have a clue as to what the song is about.

The chorus, taken by itself, independent of the verses, seems tailor-made for the new mom, who vows to watch over her beloved forever. “I”ll be your keeper for life as your guardian…I”ll be your angel on call… the greatest honor of all as your guardian.”

But the verses clearly reference someone who has already been neglected and has “soldiered through the profane.” She seems to be talking about a metaphorical prisoner of war: “You in the chaos feigning sane/you who has pushed beyond what”s humane/them as the ghostly tumbleweed/where was your watchman then?” Come again? But then again, I”ve rarely understood her elliptical lyrics since “You Oughta Know,” and that has seldom diminished my enjoyment of several of her tunes. That”s not the case this time. Perhaps if the vocals or melody was more compelling, I”d be more forgiving.



Musically, the song starts strong in a blaze of guitars, but fades into early ’90s production awash in lightly militant drums muted behind keyboards and ringing guitars and backing vocals. It sounds like Wilson Phillips on steroids.

Was it worth waiting four years for? Depends upon how big of a fan you are. For me, I was hoping for more and have bigger hopes for the Guy Sigsworth-produced album, “Havoc and Bright Lights,” out Aug. 28.

The song goes to radio later this week, and to iTunes on May 15, but Metrolyrics debuted the lyric video today.

