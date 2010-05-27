Listen: ‘American Idol’ winner Lee DeWyze’s first single, ‘Beautiful Day’

Bono can rest easy. While he recuperates from some nasty back surgery, his day job as U2″s lead singer is completely safe. Lee DeWyze may have won “American Idol,” but his first single, a cover of U2″s “Beautiful Day” really makes us miss that Irish lad.
Awash in layers and layers and more layers of strings and guitars and drums, DeWyze”s version is a bit of a high speed collision, all designed to hide the fact that his voice is serviceable, but nothing exceptional.
Before I go further, I have a confession to make: I don”t watch “American Idol.” Even though I think Carrie Underwood is truly talented singer and Kelly Clarkson is a strong belter, “American Idol” is nothing but a glorified karaoke contest. On my worst days, I feel it mocks everything that goes into being a real artist in terms of sweat equity and earning your audience by the dozens by playing live, not by the millions on live TV. Other days, I feel a slight sense of resignation that the world gets what it deserves and if what it wants are insta-singers, so be it.
Having said that, I have nothing invested in DeWyze or runner-up Crystal Bowersox so I”m able to judge “Beautiful Day” with no assumptions or expectations. And guess what? It sounds like bad karaoke. If you”re going to do a cover of a song (and again, I know this goes against “AI”s” entire premise), you need to bring something to it or tell us something about yourself in your choice. One of the worst cover songs ever is Faith Hill”s version of Janis Joplin”s “Piece of My Heart” (which is itself a cover of Erma Franklin”s 1967 original). Hill sounds like she”s singing a nursery rhyme and it”s an insult to what Joplin”s Big Brother & The Holding Company did. One of the best covers ever? Bruce Springsteen”s version of Jimmy Cliff”s “Trapped.” He slows it down and turns it into an intense, tortured song with the promise of redemption. DeWyze”s “Beautiful Day” falls somewhere in between. He brings absolutely nothing to his interpretation via his vocal delivery or musical arrangement. It”s not offensive; it”s simply nothing at all.I know nothing about where DeWyze sees himself as an artist and in what direction he’s headed.
DeWyze”s version is already soaring up iTunes” chart, but that means little other than all those folks who invested the last several weeks to Team Lee want to have something to show for their time.
We don”t know if having the first single be a cover, as opposed to a new song, will be an “AI” trend (it”s not like the atrocious, overwrought first singles have done much for any of the winners anyway), and the first single is never any indication of where the winner is going with his or her forthcoming album, but our advice is that if this is the way of the future, the winner use little more insight and thought in his or her selection.
What do you think of DeWyze’s cover of “Beautiful Day”?
Everyone’s entitled to an opinion… That being said Lee is the MOST American Idol yet. Just wait and see…I think his version of “Beautiful Day” beats the original any and every day of the week. His version of “Beast of Burden” rocked me on my ass. I absolutely love it and listen to it every day. The Rolling Stones has nothing on Lee! He’s great!
All I can say to Angela’s comment is “wow.” Just wow
I second that…WOW! Ignorance is bliss…
I totally agree. “Annabelle” on his Slumberland CD just gets me into a very good mood. I have to listen to it every day!!!!
I agree, Lee is great! Bono should not worry about Lee … Lee is classy and did not need to grab his crotch while singing like Bono did in his video.
Third that. My God, this is terrible. No wonder the music business is collapsing under it’s own weight. I’ve always thought that AI was kind of a bland, white bread karaoke show- but this is a whole new level of lame banality.
Listen to his original music. All he needs is some fine-tuning. He knows what he wants to do and now he has a chance to do it. Give him some time why don’t ya!! There are a number of music artists out here who have so-so voices and they’re doing just fine. If you don’t like his music, that’s ok. There are plenty others who do and he will be making loads of money, while his distractors just sit and look on!!!!
Good voice but why would they have him do a cover??? Nothing was changed to make it his own. I doubt Lee had anything to do with the decision to release this as a single. I feel bad for him…reduced to wedding singer/karaoke category! The original is far superior!
You gotta be kidding! I sincerely hope that Bono sings this song better than Lee, since Bono is a professional and been at it how long? Overall, the song (and I listened to both artist) has over powering music that drowns out the singer. Lee, did his own rendition of it and held his own. It is sad that some people cannot understand that someone just starting out in their attempt to break into the musical field … will not exceed professionals that have years of experience.. day one. The concept of American Idol is lost on anyone that compares these non-professionals to artists already in the “business”. Your comparison of Lee to Bono would be like me comparing your analysis to Shakespeare!
Beautiful Day is not Lee’s best song but we (the fans) have to buy it so that it will rise in the charts. If his first single fails the Gods of American Idol might think he doesn’t have a real fanbase and they won’t take him seriously and spend money on him. I didn’t vote for Lee because he has perfect pitch. I voted for him because I like his music. I looked him up and found a bunch of his old songs on Youtube. I like his tone and the music and lyrics of the songs he wrote. I’m not a teeny bopper either, I’m 25.
I’d never heard of the U2 song, and although I like them fine, I’m not particularly a U2 fan. At the same time, I’m not particularly a Lee DeWyze fan, either. Having now heard both versions of this song – I prefer DeWyze’s cover. I think it has more tension, and his voice is more open and urgent. I like the Bono version: but if forced to choose, I’d choose the cover.
Listen to this version of Lee singing Beautiful day:
[www.youtube.com]
Yes, I heard this the other day on Access Hollywood. It’s unfortunate, for whatever reason, that he was not able to perform an acoustic version of this song on the finale. It is so much better than the full-on version with strings and on. Love this!!
Faith Hill’s version of “Piece of my Heart” was never intentioned to be like the original. They recreated it to be a fun, catchy, danceable country tune. Faith has said that when she first originally recorded it, she hadn’t even heard the original. She since has heard Janis’ version, and fell in love with her and her music. She re-recorded it about 10 or so years ago more like Jani’s version, and sings the new version in all her live shows.