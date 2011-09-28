Listen: ‘American Idol’s’ James Durbin rocks out for the NFL, reveals album name

We know that “American Idol” Season Ten finalist James Durbin signed to Wind-Up, home of acts like Evanescence and O.A.R., but now we”re getting more info about his debut album.

“Memories of a Beautiful Disaster” will come out Nov. 21, according to a Durbin tweet on Tuesday. He explained the title thusly: “Means looking back on events in my life, to see the beauty in the pain.”

[More after the jump…]

He was a veritable Tweet machine late into Tuesday night, telling fans that he and his team “had a really positive meeting about picking a single…Y”all are gonna love it!!! And wait til you see the cover!! Soon to come.” Durbin wrote some of the material, he says, but his writing time was condensed since he had to hit the road on the “American Idol” tour.

Durbin also promised that pre-orders for the album will include merchandise, some of which he”s designing himself.

Though there”s no hint on whether this song will be on “Memories,” fans can get a taste of Durbin rocking out on “Stand Up,” a pump-your-fist, anthemic tune he recorded for the new EP, “Official Gameday Music of the NFL.”

In other Season Ten news, Stefano Langone has signed with 19 Mgmt/Red Light Management, according to www.ew.com. He doesn’t have a record deal yet, but is already working on new music. Season Ten winner Scotty McCreery releases his post-Idol debut on Oct. 4, while runner up Lauren Alaina will put out her album on Oct. 11.