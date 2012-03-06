Listen: ‘American Idol’s’ Kris Allen has a ‘Vision of Love’

It”s been more than a hot minute since we”ve heard from “American Idol” season eight winner Kris Allen, but he”s back with an uplifting, let”s-all-join-together track, “The Vision of Love.”
Not to be confused with Mariah Carey”s “Vision of Love,” Allen is focused on universal love and harmony on his tune. It”s the message of no one wins unless everyone wins.
[More after the jump…]
The uptempo tune opens with a chugging loop before Allen issues a rallying cry that we all love one another and that we all have our part to play. “Wake up if you believe love is not a fading dream,” he sings. It”s more than just lending a hand, it”s really a question of what kind of person do you want to see when you look in the mirror: “I don”t want to say I don”t have the time when someone needs somebody,” he sings.
The track, co-written by Allen, Nasri and Adam Messinger, will be available on iTunes on March 26. The Messengers, best known for their work with Justin Bieber, handled production.
It”s an unassailable message and it”s delivered so earnestly that it”s hard not to root for Allen. He doesn”t have the heft to quite make it as anthemic as it could be (there”s even an Edge-like guitar rift), but message received nonetheless. Can it be as big as “Live Like We”re Dying” which lived on radio forever? Probably not, but only because those kinds of tracks come along very rarely. Does he have an adult contemporary hit on his hands? Absolutely.
“The Vision of Love” will be featured on Allen”s next studio album, his first since his 2009 self-titled set. RCA has no details yet on the timetable for the new album”s release.
What do you think of “The Vision of Love?”
Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitfixMelinda
Great chorus. I love the part about a little bit of soul. I hope that this becomes a hit for him.
Other than being hot, this guy is so average and run of the mill. I even went & saw his Dirty Minds Show at the Viper Room in Hollywood. It was so so. Call me when he poses nude for Playgirl!
You went to see Kris at the viper and yet you are not a fan and still commenting? Wow! There is something wrong with the picture because this song is wonderful. It is catchy with good lyrics and melody
I did see him at the Viper Room because I have a friend who hasn’t missed a season of Idol so I agreed to go. We were next to the stage, and got to talk to him and she got a picture with him afterwards. He’s not a bad guy, just very boring. I had hoped I would like his new material better but I’m not feeling it. He is really sexy though, even though he’s extremely short. Just my two cents.
My mama always told me if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. It’s so weird that some people seek out songs simply to say something negative.
So, because it’s not my favorite song in the world, I’m “not being nice”? I don’t think I said anything that others may not have said or thought. I realize that most people haven’t heard of this artist other than in the context of American I do, but I have and I was giving my honest opinion. Perhaps people should be less concerned with what strangers on the internet think and worry about themselves.
You basically slammed not just his song but his performance at his concert and but you still want him to pose naked on Playgirl…how shallow. I’m glad you’re not a Kris Allen fan.
Thank you for posting but…
It’ll be bigger than “Live Like We’re Dying” #markit also #stopkony #kony2012
Ive been a supporter of Kris since day 1. His vocals and phrasing are great, but I can do w/o that techno beat which is too loud. The acoustic version is perfection.
IMO Vision Of Love is a really good song. It’s catchy, has a great message and Kris’ voice is gorgeous.
IMO Vision Of Love is a really good song. It’s catchy, has a great message and Kris’ voice is gorgeous.
IMO Vision Of Love is a really good song. It’s catchy, has a great message and Kris’ voice is gorgeous.
love it, his voice is GOOD and the beat too
LOVE it so much
Kris is amazing, fantastic vocals..this sing us gonna be a super hit on the charts. You go Kris.
Kris is amazing, fantastic vocals..this song is gonna be a super hit on the charts. You go Kris.
Love this song! I’ve seen many of Kris Allen’s live performances. He likes to have fun at his shows and his audience responds in kind – and he sings and looks great live and in living color!
Love it, it’s gonna be huge.