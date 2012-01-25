Listen: Another new Van Halen track, ‘Blood And Fire’

We”ve already gotten to hear “Tattoo,” the underwhelming first single from Van Halen”s new album, “A Different Kind of Truth,” out Feb. 7.

Now, Rolling Stone is previewing 90 seconds of a new Van Halen track, “Blood and Fire.” It”s much more melodic than “Tattoo.” We don”t know if it”s based on an older song as well -“Tattoo” has remnants of a 1977 track, “Down In Flames – but it sounds like something straight out the ’80s. Rolling Stone readers (and major hardcore VH fans) have commented that this is built around one of Eddie”s unreleased instrumentral tracks called “Ripley.” If so, we”re wondering if any of the songs were brand new compositions

[More after the jump…]

No word on if this is the finished production as there are parts of it that are rather sparse. We like the groove, the “Panama”-type feel, and the harmonies. The verses are better than the bland chorus. There’s not enough here to tell if David Lee Roth’s vocals catch fire or remain relatively subdued.

What do you think?