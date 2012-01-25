Listen: Another new Van Halen track, ‘Blood And Fire’

We”ve already gotten to hear “Tattoo,” the underwhelming first single from Van Halen”s new album, “A Different Kind of Truth,” out Feb. 7.
Now, Rolling Stone is previewing 90 seconds of a new Van Halen track, “Blood and Fire.” It”s much more melodic than “Tattoo.” We don”t know if it”s based on an older song as well -“Tattoo” has remnants of a 1977 track, “Down In Flames – but it sounds like something straight out the ’80s. Rolling Stone readers (and major hardcore VH fans) have commented that this is built around one of Eddie”s unreleased instrumentral tracks called “Ripley.” If so, we”re wondering if any of the songs were brand new compositions
No word on if this is the finished production as there are parts of it that are rather sparse. We like the groove, the “Panama”-type feel, and the harmonies. The verses are better than the bland chorus. There’s not enough here to tell if David Lee Roth’s vocals catch fire or remain relatively subdued.
What do you think?
This is from the “Wildlife” soundtrack which Eddie wrote back in the 80’s. Doesn’t seem the lyrics really go with the riff… always liked that tune.
…sounds like something from Diver Down…a little like “Little Guitars”….love it…
Thanks for saying something positive, you can find the full version now, this song rocks, I can’t believe that people are so negative, David is the king of vocal hooks
Little Guitars”….I agree!
“The underwhelming first single from Van Halen”
“It’s much more melodic than Tattoo”
Both statements are proof that Melinda Newman has no right to be commenting on music because she really hasn’t a clue. Good Lord, tell me how people end up doing a job that they are not qualified to do.