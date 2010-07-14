Listen: Belle & Sebastian debut new song, plot tour, confirm fests, finish album

For the first time in about three-and-a-half years, there’s new news on the music and tour front from Belle & Sebastian.

First, fans can check out the band performing a brand new song, “I Didn’t See It Coming,” live from their show in Helsinki, recorded Monday [courtesy of Stereogum]. See below.

Frankly, I listened to it for the first time about three hours ago, and I haven’t been able to rattle the tune from my brain space since. Frontman Stuart Murdoch and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Sarah Martin share twee verses, a drone drizzles in the background, it goes for about 4:30. Nothing here changes from the Scottish band’s formula, but even after seven studio sets, it ain’t broke — don’t fix it.

The band has gone further than just confirming festival dates for Matador 21 and Treasure Island. They’ve plotted several other U.S. and Mexico stops for September and October (listed below), with the promise of more to come. They play a series of festivals overseas this month and next.

So what does it all mean? A new album is afoot. At the end of May, Murdoch posted that the band was “in the final stages” of completing a follow-up to 2006’s “The Life Pursuit,” the indie pop group’s most successful studio set to date.

It’s gonna happen, it’s just a matter of when, now. An email requesting comment has been sent to a band spokesperson, who had not responded by press time.

Here are Belle & Sebastian’s current U.S. and Mexico tour dates:

Sept. 29 New York, Williamsburg Waterfront

Oct. 2 Las Vegas, Palms Hotel / Matador @ 21

Oct. 3 Los Angeles Palladium

Oct. 8 Mexico City, Vive Cuervo Salon

Oct. 9 Guadalajara, Teatro Estudio Cavaret

Oct. 11 Chicago, Chicago Theatre

Oct. 12 Toronto, Massey Hall

Oct. 14 Washington DC, Constitution Hall

Oct. 15 Boston, Wang Theatre

Oct. 17 San Francisco, Treasure Island Festival

Oct. 19 Portland, Arlene Schnitzer Hall

Oct. 20 Seattle, Benaroya Hall