Listen: Beyonce kicks it old style with delicious ‘Love On Top’

It”s another day, so that means we have another new Beyonce song. She goes back to the ’80s with the soulful, exuberant, mid-tempo finger snapper, “Love On Top.” It”s deliciously sunny and sweet.

Can”t you hear Shalamar singing this? Even the production feels like it spilled right out of 1985 complete with a thumping bass line, horns and backing vocals. It”s not going to be on radio–unless we have some kind of magical wayback machine– but it”s a pure delight, plus her voice sounds great. Put a cherry on top of this one and call it a day… although we want a video. Listen to it here on Idolator before it gets taken down.

Each of the five songs from “4,” officially out June 28, has sounded wildly different from one another. This is one of our favorites so far.

And while we”re discussing “4,” as you know it leaked in full yesterday. Let”s just assume that Beyonce”s team was not happy about this Sony Music has gone out of its way to stop leaks, issuing cease and desist letters whenever new songs would crop up before they were officially ready to let that happen.

The leaks started with first single, “Run the World (Girls)” a few weeks ago, and most recently on Monday when the Kanye-West produced “Party” featuring Andre 3000 leaked out. It became a game of whack-a-mole with lawyers knocking down one leak only to have it pop up again somewhere else.



Beyonce took to her Facebook page to respond very graciously to the leaks realizing that at this point there”s nothing to be done: “My music was leaked and while this is not how I wanted to present my new songs, I appreciate the positive response from my fans. When I record music I always think about my fans singing every note and dancing to every beat. I make music to make people happy and I appreciate that everyone has been so anxious to hear my new songs.”