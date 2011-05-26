Listen: Beyonce’s ‘1+1’ from new album ‘4’

Beyonce distinguished herself as one of the brightest highlights during “American Idol’s” season finale last night, due in part to the debut of “1+1,” the first ballad to be introduced from her forthcoming album “4.”
While we’re playing the numbers game, this will mark the second single from the set, as “Who Run the World (Girls)” continues to struggle with airplay and mass adoption on a “Single Ladies” scale. But upon viewing Bey’s live take of the song for “Oprah” earlier this week — despite the borderline hilarious handing-out-of-diplomas bit — plus this spectacular vocal performance, Beyonce is aiming for entertainment perfection.
If only it didn’t seem the lyrics to “1+1” were penned by a second-grader.
[More after the jump…]
Queen B takes this slow-burner back to the ’90s, with a little mix of rock guitars and ridiculous synths that somehow end up making a cohesive whole. The starts at around a 7 or an 8 and blasts through the end, both in the recorded version and the “AI” live version (the latter of which seems to have her singing from a pit of lava, arms of the living dead reaching from the ground’s burning core). She growls and demands her lover to make love to her, a wanting of desperation and thirst. But what does a gun do? It shoots! Will you fight for me? Yup! What is one plus one? Two!
There’s elemental, and elementary, and while I enjoy the rawness and pleasures of the track, I get a little tripped up with the weak analogies and simplicity of language and schemes. But then you hear her take those big breathes — like something is coming — and you forget all about it again. It should and could be her “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”
Meanwhile, the tracklist to “4” has been revealed, and the sole guest vocalist seems to be Andre 3000, on track “Party” produced by Kanye West and Consequence.
Here is the tracklist to “4,” out on June 28:
1. ‘1+1’
2. ‘I Care’
3. ‘I Miss You’
4. ‘Best Thing I Never Had’
5. ‘Party’ feat. Andre 3000
6. ‘Rather Die Young’
7. ‘Start Over’
8. ‘Love On Top’
9. ‘Countdown’
10. ‘End Of Time’
11. ‘I Was Here’
12. ‘Run The World (Girls)’
What do you think of the song? And her performance?
What! I can”t believe you think the lyrics are too simplistic! What would you have wanted her to say? Lol
Once again sounds like a electrified cat in heat!!! All she does is scream, what a joke, who did she steal this song from?? So sad, how boring she is, her album is called 4, for the four thousand days straight she wears the lace wave, so gross
“Electrified cat in heat”….what are you smoking? She can actually sing.
Lmao, “she wears lace weave”
love you BEYONCE!!!! you’re my IDOL!!!
It’s true, the truth hurts but all she does is scream most of the time. That grunting while singing is not the sign of a great singer!
The truth is… That grunting is a stylistic approach to singing, and can add soul and grittiness to a vocal arrangement. She doesn’t do that all the time. You obviously haven’t taken the time to listen to some of her other music. Beyonce is a truly talented vocalist, and this song is honest for her. People admire the grunting because it’s raw, and honest. It’s emotion. She may get a little showy sometimes, but what popular singer doesn’t? So far this album has proven to be a huge risk for her, and I admire her for that. Some people just hate.
beyonce is great, but i never judge a song until i’ve heard it in the context of the album. beyonce is known for themed albums, her last explored her double image of dive queen/soul-sista and then her internal world of softer soothing sounds with real meaning behind them.
i really cannot wait for this album to be released, i hope that that “1+1” is the most sombre song because, yes she does her emotional music very well, but who doesnt love a bit of beyonce ‘run the world’ beats ;)
bring it on, beyonce! =D
Not sure???
She’s done such ‘Awesome” stuff.. This just not sure??
I agree the lyrics are so incredibly dumb. Her voice is epic but come on?! “I don’t know much about algebra, but I know 1+1 equals two!?” is she serious? It’s called addition.