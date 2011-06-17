Listen: Beyonce’s new track, ‘I Care’

So far, the handful of songs that have slipped out from Beyonce”s “4” have each showed various facets of her personality. On the synth-heavy “I Care,” it”s the burned and bleeding Beyonce, who”s been spurred and left for dead by her lover. Despite her best efforts, she still cares.

Awash in a keyboard opening and a repeating drum loop, Beyonce rails against her ex, who”s “immune to all my pain,” in the mid-tempo ballad.

“I care/I know you don”t care too much.. even since you knew your power/you made me cry/ And now every time our love goes sour/you won”t synthesize,” she sings.

He”s such a meanie, he even likes it when Bey is in pain, she sings.

Like Lady Gaga”s “The Edge of Glory,” the song sounds like it could come straight from the ’80s. Think Phil Collins-type, echo-chamber beats.

It also sounds very much like something that Leona Lewis would sing… so much so that I checked to see if Ryan Tedder, who penned “Bleeding Love,” wrote it. He didn”t, but the Neptunes” Chad Hugo, Beyonce and Jeff Bhasker, who also produced, did.

What do you think? How does it compare to the other tracks we”ve heard from June 28″s “4”: “Run the World (Girls),” “Party,” “(1 + 1),” “Love on Top” and “Best Thing I Never Had.”

Click here to hear “I Care.”