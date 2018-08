You”ve already heard great tracks like “Shutterbugg,” “General Patton” and “Shine Blockas.” Now you can stream Big Boi”s “Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty” in its entirety.

The solo album from one-half of Outkast doesn”t come out until July 6, but you can hear it on his myspace page here.

Of course, if you”re truly a Big Boi fan, you have already ordered your Converse limited edition Chico Dusty shoes.