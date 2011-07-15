Listen: Blink-182’s first single in six years, ‘Up All Night’

Our boys are growing up. A dozen years ago, a Blink-182 song called “Up At Night” would have undoubtedly been about sneaking out and staying awake until dawn”s early light by partying and carrying on.

The trio”s first single in six years will have you asking, “what”s their age again?,” because Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are definitely living in the adult world on “Up All Night.”

Instead of regaling in frat-boy hijinks of yore, which, quite frankly, just seem pathetic after 25, what”s keeping our boys up all night are the pains and struggles of every day life. “All these demons, they keep me up all night,” the band sings in the crunchy, new tune, which debuted this morning on Los Angeles” rock outlet KROQ.

The song is instantly identifiable as Blink, though it has a kind of cool, heavy Rush vibe that wasn”t always so apparent in their earlier hits. The cascading, dense, ominous intro lets us know that we”re not in for another party anthem. Leave that to LMFAO.

No, this is about questioning what the hell is life all about and is this really the best it”s going to get? Yep, they”ve hit their mid-to-late 30s with a vengence. Lines like “Do you want me here as I struggle through each and every year?” and “Everyone raises kids in a world that changes life to a bitter game” show all is not well in Blinkville. But it”s honest and it makes us very curious to hear what they have up their sleeves on the new Geffen album coming in September. The band starts a tour with My Chemical Romance in August.