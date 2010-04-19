Listen: Blur’s ‘Fool’s Day,’ first song in seven years

Record Store Day has come and gone, and while some limited, exclusive bits of vinyl and CDs have inevitably been snapped up, it doesn’t mean we can’t benefit too.

Take for instance Blur’s “Fool’s Day,” streaming below. It was released on Saturday only in the U.K. on record, but now the band has taken to its website to allow fans to at least download the thing, by merely coughing up your mortgage your email address.

“To avoid fans having to illegally obtain an inferior copy of this track from pirate sites – we have made it freely available through the band”s website,” a post reads. The song is available as a WAV or MP3 file.

“Fool’s Day” was “recorded in London earlier this month” and, as previously reported, is the first recording all four members of Blur have made since 2003’s “Think Tank” — the track “Battery in Your Leg” to be more precise.

Blur has made no announcement regarding any other new material to come.

Frontman Damon Albarn has been busy with his band Gorillaz, which played the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday.