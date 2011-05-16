Listen: Bon Iver debuts new single ‘Calgary,’ download for free

Bon Iver has adopted some new, electronic sounds for “Calgary,” the first single from his forthcoming self-titled album.

The opening synth line reminds me of “Forever Young” (or “Young Forever,” if you’re Jay-Z) while the lyrics are reminiscent of “Sea & the Rhythm” by Iron & Wine (and not just because of “breasts”). But it’s all Justin Vernon when it comes to that easy falsetto, as he lays beside a lover, apparently, in that Canadian town.

The keys continue into a mechanic percussive jaunt and harmonies swirl around that positive-yet-desperate vocal sound, held over from “For Emma, Forever Ago.” I love it, but then again, I had a feeling I would.

InfinitePlaylist seems to think it has the lyrics down, so give that a whirl.

Below is a free download of the track, which also went to radio today. The tracklist is also available, below.

[Everything after the jump…]

Here are Bon Iver’s tour dates:

07/22/11 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre *
07/23/11 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre *
07/24/11 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *
07/25/11 Indianapolis, IN – The Murat Theatre *
07/27/11 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *
07/28/11 Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts
07/29/11 Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Ampitheatre *
07/30/11 Richmond, VA – The National *
08/01/11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *
08/02/11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *
08/03/11 Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theatre *
08/05/11 Boston, MA – House of Blues *
08/06/11 Holyoke, MA – Mountain Park *
08/08/11 Toronto, ON – The Sound Academy *
08/09/11 New York, NY – The United Palace Theatre *
08/10/11 Brooklyn, NY – Celebrate Brooklyn! @ Prospect Park Bandshell *
* w/ The Rosebuds

Here is the tracklist to “Bon Iver”:

A.
Perth
Minnesota, WI
Holocene
Towers
Michicant

B.
Hinnom, TX
Wash.
Calgary
Lisbon, OH
Beth/Rest

