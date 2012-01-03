Listen: Bon Iver releasing new single, ‘Towers,’ with John Prine cover

01.03.12 7 years ago

After year of a sophomore set release, first-time Grammy nominations, being propelled up outlets’ year-end lists and a video-laden re-release, Bon Iver is already making a few plans for 2012. The Jagjaguwar group — headed by Justin Vernon — will be releasing a new single “Towers” b/w “Bruised Orange (Chain of Sorrow).”

That B-side, a John Prine cover, was originally released in June last year; you can stream it below. “Towers” is available on “Bon Iver,” and will likely remain the same recording on the single release.

“Towers” will be available as a 12″ in the U.S. on March 6. Last I checked, that’s a little early for Record Store Day, and a little late to cash in on the Grammy Awards show (Feb. 12), so it just seems to want to live as an entity on its own.

Vernon spent part of 2011 also working as producer, on singer/songwriter (and girlfriend) Kathleen Edwards’ new set “Voyageur,” out on Jan. 17.

