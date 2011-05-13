Listen: ‘I Wanna Go’ set as ‘mentally incapable’ Britney Spears’ next single

“I Wanna Go” will be the third single from Britney Spears” current album “Femme Fatale.” The tune, which features Spears” singing (autotuned as it may be), is produced by Shellback, Savan Kotecha and Max Martin. Chris Marrs Piliero will direct the video.

The song, which is also distinguished by Spears” playful stuttering and its peppy whistling along the lines of Peter, Bjorn & John”s “Young Folks,” is about gratification, both self (wink, wink) and at the hands of others.

It follows “Hold It Against Me,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, and “Till the World Ends,” which got a rebirth through a remix featuring Nicki Minaj and Ke$ha, ultimately peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune is also No. 1 on Billboard”s Dance Club Songs.

Spears” Femme Fatale kicks off June 16 in Sacramento with guests Minaj, Jessie and the Toy Boys and Nervo.

In other Spears news, her parents are claiming that she is still mentally unstable. The singer”s ex-manager, Sam Lufti, is suing Spears” mom, Lynne Spears, for defamation. As part of the suit, he wants Spears to dive a deposition. However, her parents filed a motion in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 9, claiming that she is mentally incapable of testifying, according to Hollywood Reporter. Spears” father, Jamie, still serves as her conservator, as he has since her very public breakdown four years ago.

We have no idea what Spears” mental state is, but it was very clear that he promotion for Spears” “Femme Fatale” was tremendously controlled in terms of virtually no live appearances. Most performances were taped beforehand to allow for editing. Additionally, her print interviews were conducted largely by email, including one for Rolling Stone. However, Lufti points to an interview with Ryan Seacrest that aired on his radio show on KIIS to her competence.