Listen: Britney Spears teases yet another new track ‘I Wanna Go’

Continuing to fuel anticipation for her new album, Britney Spears and producer Doctor Luke teased yet another track tonight from “Femme Fatale.” On Saturday, Spears teased the mid-tempo “Inside Out,” this time she sneaked a potential club hit, “I Wanna Go.”

“I Wanna Go” was produced and written by Swedish pop masters Max Martin (“3,” “If U Seek Amy”) and Shellback (“3,” Usher’s “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love”) and the track has a definite Euro-pop vibe. There is a melodic whistle in the chorus which contrasts with Spears’ flat vocals, but could be very addictive on pop radio. You can listen to the snippet yourself in the embedded player below.

“Hold It Against Me” has already hit no. 1 in seven countries around the world including the U.S. and the fourth topper in Spears’ career.

“Femme Fatale” will be released on March 29. No word yet if “I Wanna Go” or “Inside Out” will be the second single off the album.

What do you think of “I Wanna Go”? Should Britney release it next? Share your thoughts below.

I wanna go teaser by drluke