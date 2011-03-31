Listen: Bruce Springsteen duets with wife for charity album

We don”t know when we”re getting any new Bruce Springsteen music, but in the meantime we get to hear him duet with wife Patti Scialfa on a really sweet song for “Every Mother Counts.” The charity compilation, put together by “model-activist” (really, not our words) Christy Turlington Burns, raises funds for child and maternal health in developing countries.

Scialfa wrote “Children”s Song” when their three children were young and it”s a lovely, folky tune about not growing up too fast. Springsteen comes in a little before the two-minute mark for his own verse and then the parents finish out the song as a duet. Awwwwww. Listen to it here.

Other moms on the album include Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow (she”s got a mic and she”s not afraid to use it), the Dixie Chicks and Jennifer Lopez, according to Rolling Stone. The set is available at Starbucks starting April 12.

Apparently, Springsteen is the only Dad on the project. He”s not the Boss for nothing.

