Listen: Bruno Mars’ first single, ‘Just the Way You Are’

Can Bruno Mars make it on his own? Is he the next Nicki Minaj? The producer-turned-artist has lent his voice (and production talents) to two 2010 smashes: B.o.B.”s No. 1 breakthrough, “Nothin” on You” and Travie McCoy”s “Billionaire.”

“Just the Way You Are” is a mid-tempo love letter that has more in common with “Nothin” On You” than “Billionaire.” The straight-up pop tune is bolstered by an insistent, but never intrusive beat. It”s light, pleasant and not particularly memorable–like Mars’ voice–but feels like a hit none the less with the ability to win you over with its sheer sweetness.

Lyrically, it follows a road well trod even by songs with the exact same title, such as Billy Joel”s “Just the Way You Are,” which came out before Mars-and most his fans-were born. It”s a message every girl loves to hear: that-to quote “Bridget Jones” Diary”-that she is fine just as she is.

Mars remains part of the Smeezingtons (how great a name is that?), a production/songwriting crew that includes Philip Lawrence and Ari Levine behind such songs as Flo Rida”s “Right Round” and K”naan”s FIFA anthem, “Waving” Flag.”

“Just the Way You Are” is the debut single from Mars full-album debut, out later this year on Elektra. He already dropped an EP, “It”s Better If You Don”t Understand” earlier this year.

Additionally, Mars will tour with Maroon 5 and One Republic this fall.