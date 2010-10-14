Song Of The Day: Bryan Ferry taps Jonny Greenwood, David Gilmour for ‘Siren’ song

10.14.10 8 years ago

If Paul Weller was a close-favorite and token vet for the Mercury Prize this year, Bryan Ferry will most certainly be it next.

The former Roxy Music member is promoting his forthcoming solo effort “Olympia,” due Oct. 26, and has released a new track, “Song to the Siren.”

Stereogum premiered the track, listen to it here.

Just like Slash’s album released earlier this year, Ferry obviously pulled out all the stops to feature his friends on this “solo” set. This particular “Siren” song includes contributions from his former bandmates (including Brian Eno), Radiohead noisemaker Jonny Greenwood, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Nile Rodgers and frequent Ferry collaborator Colin Good, among others.

That being said, I’d love to be at this year’s Christmas party at the Ferry household.

[More after the jump…]

“Song to the Siren” — as opposed to “of” the Siren — is very easy to listen to, in that there’s plenty going on, but the hook won’t bleed you dry. If the rest of “Olympia” is like this, it’d serve as a good companion to Sade’s recent masterpiece, “Soldier of Love.” Ferry’s voice is tip-top.

Still, it’s got that hint of glamor, the subtle answer to the eye-party that is “Olympia’s” album cover, featuring Kate Moss. Perhaps she’s the Siren of which he speaks?

As previously reported, Flea, Primal Scream’s Mani, the Scissor Sisters and Groove Armada will also guest on the record.

What do you think of the track?

Around The Web

TAGSbrian enoBryan FerryDavid Gilmourjonny greenwoodKATE MOSSolympiaroxy musicsong for the siren

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP