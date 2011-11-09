Listen: Cee Lo combines with Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo for ‘Anyway’

It’s about that time: Cee Lo Green is re-releasing his album “Lady Killer” and has combined with Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo for a little extra material.

“Anyway” is the new single from the “F*ck You” singer, and the track was penned by Cuomo, Immaculate Noise featured artist Wallpaper and songwriter Ross Golan.

And it grabs hold of what everybody already knew: girls love guys with money! And, boy, do b**ches love shoes! ‘miright?

Sigh.

It’s a catchy track, regardless, and seems to directly counter the short-sight chick that broke Cee Lo, erm I mean Bruno Mars’, heart in “F*ck You” and it’s friendly G-rated cousin “Forget You.” It looks to be a good contender for one of his performance tracks as he takes the stage float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The deluxe reissued version of “Lady Killer” will be out in time for Christmas shopping, on Nov. 29.