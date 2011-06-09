Listen: Cee Lo Green’s cover of ‘(You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care’

06.09.11 7 years ago

Here”s a day brightener for you: Cee Lo Geen’s cover of  “(You”re So Square) Baby I Don”t Care.”

The tune, penned by Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller,  was first recorded by Elvis Presley in “Jail House Rock.” But later, Buddy Holly covered the song, which makes it fair game for “Rave on Buddy Holly,” the collection of tunes made famous (sort of ) or written by Holly that”s out on June 28. We”ve already posted contributions from The Black Keys and Paul McCartney.

What we like is that the versions we”ve heard so far really do re-interpret the Holly tune with each artist giving the songs their own spin.

Other artists include Florence + the Machine, Kid Rock and Fiona Apple.

“The Voice” judge gives “You”re So Square” a positively island vibe with what we think are steel drums.  Between the finger snaps, the guitar, bongos and Cee Lo”s lighthearted delivery, just try to stay seated. Everyone conga!

Listen here.

Around The Web

TAGSbuddy hollyCEE LO GREENELVIS PRESLEYjailhouse rockPAUL MCCARTNEYYoure so Square

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP