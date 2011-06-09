Listen: Cee Lo Green’s cover of ‘(You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care’

Here”s a day brightener for you: Cee Lo Geen’s cover of “(You”re So Square) Baby I Don”t Care.”

The tune, penned by Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller, was first recorded by Elvis Presley in “Jail House Rock.” But later, Buddy Holly covered the song, which makes it fair game for “Rave on Buddy Holly,” the collection of tunes made famous (sort of ) or written by Holly that”s out on June 28. We”ve already posted contributions from The Black Keys and Paul McCartney.

What we like is that the versions we”ve heard so far really do re-interpret the Holly tune with each artist giving the songs their own spin.

Other artists include Florence + the Machine, Kid Rock and Fiona Apple.

“The Voice” judge gives “You”re So Square” a positively island vibe with what we think are steel drums. Between the finger snaps, the guitar, bongos and Cee Lo”s lighthearted delivery, just try to stay seated. Everyone conga!

Listen here.