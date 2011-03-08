Listen: Chemical Brothers scoring forthcoming thriller ‘Hanna’

The forthcoming thriller “Hanna” is getting its own thrilling, original soundtrack. Electronica veterans Chemical Brothers have composed the score to the Cate Blanchett, Eric Bana and Saoirse Ronan-starring Focus Features flick, with the 20 new tracks dropping on iTunes next week.

“Hanna” is out in theaters on April 8, while the set is out on March 15 digitally.

If you haven’t already, check out the

trailer to “Hanna” here.

Below is a stream of the track “Container Park” which, we suspect, is the theme to a scene in container park. Nobody said we had to be clever.

The Chemical Brothers last released studio set “Further” last year. They’re currently on tour and are returning for shows in the ‘States at the end of March for the Ultra Music Festival and then a major slot at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

Here is the tracklist for Chemical Brothers’ “Hanna”:

1) Hanna’s theme

2) escape 700

3) chalice 1

4) the devil is in the details

5) map sounds / chalice 2

6) the forest

7) quayside synthesis

8) the sandman

9) Marissa flashback

10) bahnhof rumble

11) the devil is in the beats

12) car chase (arp worship)

13) interrogation / lonesome subway / Grimm’s house

14) Hanna vs Marissa

15) sun collapse

16) special ops

17) escape wavefold

18) isolated howl

19) container park

20) Hanna’s theme (vocal version)