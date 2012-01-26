Listen: Chris Brown is back with ‘Turn Up The Music’

Wow. Someone has been listening to LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” and “I”m Sexy And I Know It.” And his name is Chris Brown.

“Turn Up The Music,” a song from Brown”s forthcoming album, “Fortune,” is a straight-up slab of electro-dance that is a kissing cousin to “Party Rock Anthem… especially the first several bars.

The Underdogs-produced set has a certain franticness to it that demands club play. It sounds like an absolute smash to us and definitely, at the very least, a No. 1 Club Play hit. It also comes at a good time for pop radio as the formerly ubiquitous “Party Rock Anthem” starts to ebb away.

What do you think? Too derivative or just right?