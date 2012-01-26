Listen: Chris Brown is back with ‘Turn Up The Music’

Wow. Someone has been listening to LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” and “I”m Sexy And I Know It.” And his name is Chris Brown.
“Turn Up The Music,” a song from Brown”s forthcoming album, “Fortune,” is a straight-up slab of electro-dance that is a kissing cousin to “Party Rock Anthem… especially the first several bars.
The Underdogs-produced set has a certain franticness to it that demands club play. It sounds like an absolute smash to us and definitely, at the very least, a No. 1 Club Play hit. It also comes at a good time for pop radio as the formerly ubiquitous “Party Rock Anthem” starts to ebb away.
What do you think? Too derivative or just right?
Just right. One thing about Chris Brown. Even though he came out as an R/B, he does not hesitate to step out of the box. He is awesome. He is creative and does not mind experimenting. That what real artists do. They grow, and CB has grown. He is one of the best entertainers in the industry, whether you like it or not.