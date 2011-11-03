Listen: Chris Colfer and Darren Criss, Haley Reinhart and Casey Abrams sing ‘Cold’ classics

Some more TV stars are putting their spin on classic holiday tunes this week. “American Idol” season 10 finalists Casey Abrams and Haley Reinhart have paired for “Baby It’s Cold Outside” while “Glee” heartthrobs Darren Criss and Chris Colfer have dipped into “Let It Snow.”

Abrams and Reinhart have posted a mere teaser of the jazz take, with the full song to become available on Nov. 21 (though Christmas radio stations may have their hands on it earlier?). Reinhart told EW the song comes in advance of her Interscope debut, with the release date TBA.

“I”m working my butt off right now,” she said, “just getting in there with a bunch of different writers and producers every day.”

Colfer and Criss’ classic, meanwhile, is a return to a previous Christmas pairing: the two sang “Baby It’s Cold Outside” on the “Glee” Christmas album released last year. This year’s “Volume 2” set features the fast version of “Snow” along with 11 other Christmas tracks. Check out more news on the Nov. 15 release here.

“Glee” returned to TV this week.

Do you REALLY like Christmas? Look into HitFix’s new 2011 Christmas albums rundown here.

Which of the songs do you like better?