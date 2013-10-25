Listen: CulturePop No. 30 – Scott Stapp of Creed

Whether or not you loved post-grunge supergroup Creed and the ever-present hit “With Arms Wide Open,” you need to listen to lead singer Scott Stapp talk about the song reaching the “burn-out phase.” Not many artists are so honest about the process, but that speaks to where Stapp is in his life. After battling addiction and writing a wrenching memoir, “Sinner’s Creed,” the singer is digging into his dark materials for his new album, “Proof of Life” (available Nov. 5). Melinda and I had a great time talking to Stapp, who talked about the catharsis of writing a memoir, thoughts of quitting music, what his current status is with Creed, and the joys of wearing make-up and playing tea party with his daughter. Clearly, Stapp has come through to the other side, and in the process, we get an album that truly rocks. Here’s the rundown.
1:10 Stapp explains how he chose the title “Proof of Life.”
2:30 How he dealt with his unhappy past.
4:05 He tells us writing a memoir was cathartic but painful, too.
6:10 What he hopes fans got from his book.
7:50 He admits that he thought he might have to leave music after cleaning up.
9:45 “Slow Suicide”‘s autobiographical aspect.
11:15 The inspiration behind ‘Only One.”
13:20 Tour dates!
13:40 Having little kids on tour.
14:30 “With Arms Wide Open” and the arc of success.
16:00 Why he doesn’t explain meanings of songs.
1640 How producer Howard Benson pushed him to new depths.
20:30 Claustrophobia, fear and music.
24:27 Why we might get a happier album next time.
26:55 What’s up with the next Creed album — who knows?
33:00 “The Butler” and white man’s guilt.
33:50 What he wants to see next — “Gravity.”
35:00 Katy Perry, Rihanna and censoring stuff for his kids
36:00 His biggest fan? His youngest son.
37:15 What he’s liking now — Lords’ “Royals.”
38:00 Tea parties with his daughter and why it’s okay to play.
38:27 Changing stuffed animal diapers — yes, it happens.
39:35 What his oldest son Jagger knows about his dad’s past.
41:00 Why it’s good to be the youngest child.
This is a great interview. Scott seems like a really nice guy. I can’t wait to get ‘Proof of Life’.