Listen: CulturePop No. 30 – Scott Stapp of Creed

Whether or not you loved post-grunge supergroup Creed and the ever-present hit “With Arms Wide Open,” you need to listen to lead singer Scott Stapp talk about the song reaching the “burn-out phase.” Not many artists are so honest about the process, but that speaks to where Stapp is in his life. After battling addiction and writing a wrenching memoir, “Sinner’s Creed,” the singer is digging into his dark materials for his new album, “Proof of Life” (available Nov. 5). Melinda and I had a great time talking to Stapp, who talked about the catharsis of writing a memoir, thoughts of quitting music, what his current status is with Creed, and the joys of wearing make-up and playing tea party with his daughter. Clearly, Stapp has come through to the other side, and in the process, we get an album that truly rocks. Here’s the rundown. 

1:10 Stapp explains how he chose the title “Proof of Life.”

2:30 How he dealt with his unhappy past.

4:05 He tells us writing a memoir was cathartic but painful, too.

6:10 What he hopes fans got from his book.

7:50 He admits that he thought he might have to leave music after cleaning up.

9:45 “Slow Suicide”‘s autobiographical aspect.

11:15 The inspiration behind ‘Only One.”

13:20 Tour dates!

13:40 Having little kids on tour.

14:30 “With Arms Wide Open” and the arc of success.

16:00 Why he doesn’t explain meanings of songs.

1640 How producer Howard Benson pushed him to new depths.

20:30 Claustrophobia, fear and music.

24:27 Why we might get a happier album next time.

26:55 What’s up with the next Creed album — who knows?

33:00 “The Butler” and white man’s guilt.

33:50 What he wants to see next — “Gravity.”

35:00 Katy Perry, Rihanna and censoring stuff for his kids

36:00 His biggest fan? His youngest son.

37:15 What he’s liking now — Lords’ “Royals.”

38:00 Tea parties with his daughter and why it’s okay to play. 

38:27 Changing stuffed animal diapers — yes, it happens.

39:35 What his oldest son Jagger knows about his dad’s past.

41:00 Why it’s good to be the youngest child.

