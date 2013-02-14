Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 1

Welcome to our very first podcast! Melinda Newman and I have been talking about this seemingly forever, and we finally bit the bullet and yapped with GarageBand rolling. We hope you like it, and if you don’t, we hope you will at least be kind to our newbie effort. 

Since this was our first try, we kept it short and (hopefully) sweet. Here’s what’s on deck:

0:25 The Grammys – Should Elton and Sting be banned? 

2:35 The Bachelor – Is it dreck, and what’s with guys picking the crazy girl?

6:54 Chris Brown and Rihanna — Can we just ignore them now?

10:57 Downton Abbey — Was the most recent episode’s take on homosexuality too modern? 

14:50 Macklemore & Ryan Lewis — Will their  chart success mean more trouble ahead for major labels? 

We look forward to trying this again, fates willing, next week. And if there’s a topic you’d like for us to tackle, go ahead and mention it in the comments below. 

