Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 2 – The Oscars, Mariah Carey, Downton Abbey

Okay, before you listen, know that we had the technical difficulty of sounding like we were recording in a subway bathroom. We didn’t put echo on our voices, I swear. But if you turn down the volume, we sound fine, I think. Just a little… dramatic, I maybe. Yes, we’re still finding the right mix of software, Skype and level adjusting! Next week will be better!
Here’s the rundown:
0:55 How we really feel about the season 3 finale of “Downton Abbey” (SPOILER ALERT!)
4:15 Melinda gives her predictions for which music will win at the Oscars this Sunday
6:13 Liane weighs in on who will shine and who will suck on the Oscars red carpet
9:51 Why Melinda thinks Mariah Carey’s new single isn’t a credit to her rep
13:22 Our thoughts on the death of Mindy McCready
17:29 We ask whether it’s important that reality TV ever be real.
Please weigh in with your comments, though we ask that, if you can’t say anything nice…
This is really entertaining. Great job!
Aw, shucks!
Thank you for listening!