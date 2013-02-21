Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 2 – The Oscars, Mariah Carey, Downton Abbey

02.21.13

Okay, before you listen, know that we had the technical difficulty of sounding like we were recording in a subway bathroom. We didn’t put echo on our voices, I swear. But if you turn down the volume, we sound fine, I think. Just a little… dramatic, I maybe. Yes, we’re still finding the right mix of software, Skype and level adjusting! Next week will be better! 

Here’s the rundown: 
0:55 How we really feel about the season 3 finale of “Downton Abbey” (SPOILER ALERT!)
4:15 Melinda gives her predictions for which music will win at the Oscars this Sunday
6:13 Liane weighs in on who will shine and who will suck on the Oscars red carpet
9:51 Why Melinda thinks Mariah Carey’s new single isn’t a credit to her rep
13:22 Our thoughts on the death of Mindy McCready
17:29 We ask whether it’s important that reality TV ever be real. 
Please weigh in with your comments, though we ask that, if you can’t say anything nice…

