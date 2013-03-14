Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 5 – ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Burt Wonderstone,’ Natalie Maines

Welcome to the latest installment of CulturePop! We had a lot to talk about this week, including David Bowie’s new album, some reality TV faves and “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” and the rundown is posted below. We hope you’ll listen!
And yes, we’re still sorting out some sound issues (though the music should definitely sound better this week). The good news is that we know what we need to do to fix the problems — we just need to, you know, do it.
Here’s what’s on deck:
:40 We discuss the finale of “The Bachelor” and what we think the odds are for Sean and Catherine
3:05 We talk about the new David Bowie album — the first one in ten years — and Melinda explains why it looks like he might be going on tour after all
6:55 We saw “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” and I explain how I can love a cast but hate the casting.
11:55 “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is seeing some changes in the cast — and we discuss what the show really needs
16:20 It’s been ten years since the Dixie Chicks imploded due to Natalie Maines’ comments — and we discuss her “told you so” tweet
Yeah, big improvement on the sound, so much better.
A wise person would tell Natalie Maine that her audience only cares about her entertainment value not political views/comments. When they (audience/fans) go out to be entertained they are not looking for a political rally. Maybe Natalie should just save her comments for that political rally or candidate endorsement. Remember what they say about Politics and Religion, risky topics.
Liane and Melinda, I have my fingers crossed that you get to review a really good movie in the future!thanks for helping me save $$$ and time.
Yes, we’re suffering through these movies so you don’t have to!
Not only is Jim Carey not young, he’s a grandfather. But he does look great these days.
He looks incredible in this movie. He is in amazing shape, but, as Liane points out, he can’t sell himself as the “next big thing”