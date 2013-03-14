Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 5 – ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Burt Wonderstone,’ Natalie Maines

Welcome to the latest installment of CulturePop! We had a lot to talk about this week, including David Bowie’s new album, some reality TV faves and “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” and the rundown is posted below. We hope you’ll listen!

And yes, we’re still sorting out some sound issues (though the music should definitely sound better this week). The good news is that we know what we need to do to fix the problems — we just need to, you know, do it.

Here’s what’s on deck:

:40 We discuss the finale of “The Bachelor” and what we think the odds are for Sean and Catherine

3:05 We talk about the new David Bowie album — the first one in ten years — and Melinda explains why it looks like he might be going on tour after all

6:55 We saw “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” and I explain how I can love a cast but hate the casting.

11:55 “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is seeing some changes in the cast — and we discuss what the show really needs

16:20 It’s been ten years since the Dixie Chicks imploded due to Natalie Maines’ comments — and we discuss her “told you so” tweet