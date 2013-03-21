Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 6 – Justin Timberlake, Michelle Shocked, ‘Splash’

Welcome to our sixth podcast! While we (like everybody else) did talk about Michelle Shocked’s alleged onstage rant, unfortunately we recorded the podcast a few hours before she released a written statement explaining her actions. However, that wasn’t all we covered this week. Here’s the rundown:

:45 Melinda explains what she liked — and didn’t — about Justin Timberlake’s new album

4:25 We discuss why we’ll be watching “Dancing with the Stars” this season. 

7:20 We take on “Splash,” and wonder if one of its stars should be offended. 

10:45 Here’s what Michelle Shocked’s alleged onstage rant had us thinking.

17:05 We talk about the ultimate TMI moment on “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami” and try not to gag. 

20:40 Melinda raves about Kacey Musgraves’ new abum

22:13 Liane talks about why she was feeling warm and fuzzy about Pink this week. 

That’s it! Thanks for tuning in!

