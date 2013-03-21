Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 6 – Justin Timberlake, Michelle Shocked, ‘Splash’

Welcome to our sixth podcast! While we (like everybody else) did talk about Michelle Shocked’s alleged onstage rant, unfortunately we recorded the podcast a few hours before she released a written statement explaining her actions. However, that wasn’t all we covered this week. Here’s the rundown:
:45 Melinda explains what she liked — and didn’t — about Justin Timberlake’s new album
4:25 We discuss why we’ll be watching “Dancing with the Stars” this season.
7:20 We take on “Splash,” and wonder if one of its stars should be offended.
10:45 Here’s what Michelle Shocked’s alleged onstage rant had us thinking.
17:05 We talk about the ultimate TMI moment on “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami” and try not to gag.
20:40 Melinda raves about Kacey Musgraves’ new abum
22:13 Liane talks about why she was feeling warm and fuzzy about Pink this week.
That’s it! Thanks for tuning in!
Great podcast! You gals have the best info..hadn’t heard about Michelle Shocked. When can we expect some good programing to replace those Reality TV shows which I can’t stand or are we doomed for years to come? I wonder who watches this nonsense anyway. Melinda, you sounded far away but the music was great.
Thank you for listening! We’re working on the sound!