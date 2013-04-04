Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 8 – Leno vs. Fallon, ‘Buckwild,’ Justin Timberlake and more

and 04.04.13 5 years ago

We’re back at it again for CulturePop, and this week there was a lot to talk about — some of which happened right before our podcast. How exciting is that? Here’s the line-up of the many things we discussed:

:20 Leno vs. Fallon — Is NBC making a big mistake? 

5:20 The death of Shain Gandee of “Buckwild” — is MTV too cavalier about its casting?

11:05 “The Voice” — should the show allow singers who’ve had record label contracts to audition?

14:40 We talk about the trend in long (seven minutes plus) songs, including Justin Timberlake’s new album (yes, we talk about it for the third week in a row). 

18:25 Melinda discusses the Rolling Stones going out on tour again 

19:00 Liane picks a rave — TLC’s “My Crazy Obsession”

23:35 Melinda is going to be live blogging the Academy of Country Music Awards” this weekend, so don’t miss it! And for those in Los Angeles, feel the magic at the AMA Awards — get a ticket while you can!

