Audio Gold: Dave Chappelle wishes a nuclear holocaust on Hartford, Connecticut

In case you hadn’t heard, Dave Chappelle had a really, really bad night in Hartford last week. Which is actually great, because now we get to hear him go off about how horrible Hartford was, and how he hopes North Korea drops a nuclear bomb on Hartford (but only if North Korea happens to be dropping a nuclear bomb anyway), and how he won’t go back to Hartford, ever, not even for gas. And we don’t have to feel bad about it at all, because Hartford started it.
Dave Chappelle is a PUNK! Hartford was no different from any other stage he’s abandoned. Soon enough, we’ll find out his real problem. This is a man who makes his living off of racial jokes. His whole show was based on race relations in America. For example, the blind black guy who was part of the white supremacy. How about guess stars? Negrodamus. Please, Dave Chappelle grew up very privileged. He speaks with a white boy lisp, chain smokes cigarettes, ski’s and skateboards. Not to mention he lives on a farm and raises chickens. How black of him!
Don’t blame anything on a crowd as a comedian. You’re supposed to be able to take it. Just like he couldn’t take it in Austin, TX, and just like he couldn’t take it on is TV show. In other words, his reason for probably walking off the TV show was “I’m tied of all these crackers telling me how and when to stepin fetchin.” ITs along the same lines as his ordeal in Hartford. He describes the crowd as “young, white alcoholics.” Who the hell does he think pays for majority of his shows? White people!! Now, he’s mad that white people have laughed way too hard at his racial jokes mainly aimed towards is own race. But, he wants the money these white people on set and on his tour generate for him, huh?? Interesting.
So, if he’s blaming it on the crowd in Hartford…what’s to blame on the crowd in Texas? Dave Chappelle needs to reevaluate himself. Perhaps he should stick to TV…
Back to your farm, Dave!
Black woman from Hartford