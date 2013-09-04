Audio Gold: Dave Chappelle wishes a nuclear holocaust on Hartford, Connecticut

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In case you hadn’t heard, Dave Chappelle had a really, really bad night in Hartford last week. Which is actually great, because now we get to hear him go off about how horrible Hartford was, and how he hopes North Korea drops a nuclear bomb on Hartford (but only if North Korea happens to be dropping a nuclear bomb anyway), and how he won’t go back to Hartford, ever, not even for gas. And we don’t have to feel bad about it at all, because Hartford started it.