Listen: David Arquette joins the podcast to discuss Dewey’s return to ‘Scream 4’

#Wes Craven
04.14.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

As long as I’ve been working online, there have been “Scream” movies to cover.

I remember the frenzy around “Scream 2,” the desperate rush to figure out what Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson were doing with the movie, the fake scripts that were leaked to the Internet.  And from the start of our conversation, it’s apparent that David Arquette remembers those days as well.

It’s been a long time since that happened, though, and in the time since, both the Internet and David Arquette have changed quite a bit.

It’s a weird podcast this week.  Scott and I digressed a bit as we were running down this weak in home video, and we spent almost a full hour on the first part of the podcast.  I tried to torture him with this week’s round of Movie God, but I failed completely because the more we talked, the clearer it became to both of us:  we are not Wes Craven fans.

We’ll get into it in the episode, but it’s one of those things I hate bringing up because Craven’s got such a major reputation in the world of horror, and in person, he’s a pretty great guy.  Smart, charming, with a wealth of interests, he’s one of those guys who is always impressive in conversation, and yet, looking at his career as a whole, I have trouble wrapping my head around how he built that reputation.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what you’ll hear this week:

00:00 – 10:00 / Introduction

10:00 – 24:45 / Movie God

24:45 – 55:00 / This Week in Home Video

55:00 – 1:12:00 / David Arquette interview

1:12:00 – 1:25:54 / “Scream” conversation and wrap-up

And if you missed it, my review of “Scream 4” is right here.

We’ll be back with another new podcast next week.  “Scream 4” opens everywhere this Friday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wes Craven
TAGSdavid arquetteKEVIN WILLIAMSONMovie GodScott SwanSCREAM 4Tron: Legacywes craven

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP