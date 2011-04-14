Listen: David Arquette joins the podcast to discuss Dewey’s return to ‘Scream 4’

As long as I’ve been working online, there have been “Scream” movies to cover.
I remember the frenzy around “Scream 2,” the desperate rush to figure out what Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson were doing with the movie, the fake scripts that were leaked to the Internet. And from the start of our conversation, it’s apparent that David Arquette remembers those days as well.
It’s been a long time since that happened, though, and in the time since, both the Internet and David Arquette have changed quite a bit.
It’s a weird podcast this week. Scott and I digressed a bit as we were running down this weak in home video, and we spent almost a full hour on the first part of the podcast. I tried to torture him with this week’s round of Movie God, but I failed completely because the more we talked, the clearer it became to both of us: we are not Wes Craven fans.
We’ll get into it in the episode, but it’s one of those things I hate bringing up because Craven’s got such a major reputation in the world of horror, and in person, he’s a pretty great guy. Smart, charming, with a wealth of interests, he’s one of those guys who is always impressive in conversation, and yet, looking at his career as a whole, I have trouble wrapping my head around how he built that reputation.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what you’ll hear this week:
00:00 – 10:00 / Introduction
10:00 – 24:45 / Movie God
24:45 – 55:00 / This Week in Home Video
55:00 – 1:12:00 / David Arquette interview
1:12:00 – 1:25:54 / “Scream” conversation and wrap-up
And if you missed it, my review of “Scream 4” is right here.
We’ll be back with another new podcast next week. “Scream 4” opens everywhere this Friday.
I think you guys are really nailing the podcast format… please keep it up. As if you were going to quit, but I thought I would share that listening to this is always entertaining and I always look forward to a new entry
I think People Under the Stairs kind of embodies Wes Craven’s whole career: Genius premise, nice thematic ideas, some really haunting and creepy images, but the movie as a whole is just kind of ugly and lame and doesn’t really work.
It’s like what you guys were saying about TRON. If you wrote out all of the things his movies WANT to be be and talk about, you’d get some of the richest, deepest horror movies ever. But actually sitting down and watching them…yeah, not so much.
It’s definitely a situation where the studio decided to build a mystique around a filmmaker, slapping a ‘from the master of horror’ title on the trailers for Scream, and now that time has passed people have just absorbed that idea completely, without actually looking at the actual filmography and seeing if someone has earned it.
Please, Please, Please can I get an RSS feed?
Love these podcasts. FYI, Jack Starrett also played the deputy Stallone knocks out of the helicopter in “First Blood” (“If you’re lookin’ for trouble, you came to the right place, buddy.”).