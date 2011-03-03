Listen: David Cook releases ‘new’ track, covers ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’

The wait is over for new music from David Cook. Or rather, it’s a new cover on an old song.

The “American Idol” winner takes a turn on Simple Minds’ “Don’t You Forget About Me,” which will be the farewell song to contestants booted from the show each week. It’s also in part a promotion for his forthcoming sophomore set, due “later this year,” according to a release.

The song will be a free instant download for those who pre-order said 19/RCA set on Cook’s website, starting today. The track is also for sale on iTunes. Stream it below, or at least until someone gets mad and makes us take it down.

The as-yet-untitled album is currently being recorded with help from producer Matt Serletic (Rob Thomas, Matchbox Twenty, Collective Soul). Cook’s self-titled debut was released in 2008.

“Don’t You Forget About Me” was rendered most famous by its inclusion in late director John Hughes’ classic “The Breakfast Club.”

What do you think of the cover, below?