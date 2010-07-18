Listen: Disturbed enters the ‘Asylum’ with new single

It”s nice to know in this unpredictable world, we can still count on Disturbed to be, well, disturbed.

The title track to the metal group”s Aug. 31 album, “Asylum,” is a heavy, mid-tempo crunch fest about, among other things, love. “Don”t you know I”m in love you?,” lead singer David Draiman growls at one point. Amid a wash of drums and tight guitar riffs, he wails, “How can I feel this empty/this loneliness is killing me.” We”re not sure if the titular “Asylum” is a physical prison or one of his own making.

The music is pretty boiler plate classic metal.What makes “Asylum” stand out is Draiman”s compelling vocals that shift tone and nuance throughout the song.

“Asylum” follows up 2008″s “Indestructible,” which was the band”s third consecutive album to top the Billboard 200.

Look for Disturbed to tour later this summer on the Rockstar Uproar outing, alongside such acts as Avenged Sevenfold.