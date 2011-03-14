Listen: Dixie Chick Natalie Maines covers The Beach Boys’ ‘God Only Knows’

It”s been a while since we”ve heard from the Dixie Chicks” Natalie Maines. Her flock mates, siblings Martie Maguire and Emily Robinson, formed Courtyard Hounds and released an underrated self-titled album last year, but Maines has been quiet since the Dixie Chicks” 2006 album, “Taking the Long Way.”

But she”s resurfaced with a remake of The Beach Boys” “God Only Knows.” Her version produced by Rick Rubin, will be featured in the March 20 series finale of HBO”s “Big Love.” As you may know, “Big Love” used the original as its opening credit theme for three seasons. iTunes will offer the song starting March 15. Listen to it here.

“God Only Knows” is, unarguably, one of the most beautiful pop songs ever written. If there was ever a song that feels like it was delivered directly by the angels themselves, it”s “God Only Knows.” It shimmers and shines and represents all that is right in this world. That”s how we feel about it. It”s perfection.

It”s pretty untouchable in our book, even in the wonderfully capable hands of Maines. She does an admirable job and we like what Rubin”s done with the lap steel and organ. Plus, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Pepper”s drumming adds just the right touch. It”s a simple, light, innovative arrangement, that takes a strange Beatle-esque turn in the instrumental break. It”s a nice enough effort, but the best part is at the end, when Rubin turns the instruments down and a host of heavenly female voices surround Maines, creating an “in-the-round” effect. It also makes us realize how much we miss the Dixie Chicks, but, sadly, we have a feeling there”s no new album coming any time soon.